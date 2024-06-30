Greece Cruises

Santorini, Greece (Photo: gorillaimages/Shutterstock)

About Greece Cruises

Popular for romantics and history lovers alike, a Greek cruise will get you up close and personal with the ancient world. Ports on the mainland include Athens, Greece's capital, as well as Gythion and Katakolon, the gateway to Olympia. Each Greek Isle has its own feel. Look for nightlife in Mykonos and sunsets in Santorini; many cruises stay late to take advantage. You won't find a better beach spot than Corfu, and Old Town in Rhodes is a shoppers dream.

  • More about Greece

  • What is the best time to cruise to Greece?

  • Which cruise lines go to Greece?

We found you 102 cruises

Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

8 Night
Aegean Sea Odyssey Via The Corinth Canal 8d Ist-pi...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Star Legend
Star Breeze pool lighting

8 Night
Aegean Sea Odyssey Via The Corinth Canal 8d Ist-pi...

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir

116 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Wind Spirit
Wind Spirit (Photo: Windstar)

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir

106 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

8 Night
Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses 8d Pir-vce

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Myths & Marvels Of The Aegean 8d Pir-pir

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses 9d Vce-pir

260 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses 10d Vce-pi...

106 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Adriatic Archipelagos & Greek Goddesses 10d Pir-vc...

106 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Myths & Marvels Of The Aegean 8d Pir-pir

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Greece Cruise

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

7 Night
Greece Cruise

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir

106 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir

106 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

More about Greece

What is the best time to cruise to Greece?

The cruise season in Greece runs from May to October, with July and August being the most popular months. Temperatures can top 100 degrees during peak summer months, but many of the islands have a constant breeze.

Which cruise lines go to Greece?

Many cruise lines -- including -- begin or end Mediterranean cruises in Athens. However some cruise lines offer "immersive" itineraries throughout the Greek Isles, including Azamara, Windstar and Greek-based Celestyal or Variety Cruises. See more: Cruise Lines to Greece

What are some things to do in Greece?

When in Greece, you'll want to visit the abundance of ancient temples, structures and relics that have been incredibly preserved. Take some time to visit (or even snorkel) a beach and dine at a waterfront cafe on delicious local specialties.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Greece?

Yes.

What should I pack for a cruise to Greece?

Ground can be uneven -- especially at archaeological sites -- so pack sturdy shoes. The Greek Orthodox religion is pervasive in Greece and maintains conservative views -- especially regarding women; if you're planning on visiting any monasteries -- and you should -- pack something to cover your shoulders, as well as a skirt or dress.

Related Cruises

Delos

Delos

1 Review
Hydra

Hydra

6 Reviews
Milos

Milos

9 Reviews
Patmos

Patmos

24 Reviews
Skiathos

Skiathos

3 Reviews
Zakynthos

Zakynthos

4 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.