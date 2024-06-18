Sea Cloud Cruises

9 Reviews
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)

About Sea Cloud Cruises

Sea Cloud Cruises operates luxurious and refined cruises on its two traditionally rigged sailing ships, Sea Cloud and Sea Cloud II. Catering to well-heeled, sophisticated American and German passengers, Sea Cloud travels to smaller, less touristy ports in Europe and the Caribbean.

We found you 4 cruises

Sea Cloud
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)

11 Night
<p>mediterranean Gems: Southern Italy And Sicily A...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Sea Cloud
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)

8 Night
<p>sailing The Caribbean Aboard Sea Cloud</p>

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Sea Cloud
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)

8 Night
<p>sailing The Greek Isles Aboard The Sea Cloud Fl...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Sea Cloud
Sea Cloud (Photo: Sea Cloud Cruises)

11 Night
<p>under Sail: Greece And The Dalmatian Coast Aboa...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
Sea Cloud Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Sea Cloud cruise ships?

The majority of Sea Cloud's passengers are affluent, well-educated and German, but you'll find a small mix of Americans, Canadians and Australians, too. The median age is 40, and while couples and groups of friends dominate, you will find families onboard during school holidays and parents with their adult children all year long.

Do I have to dress up on a Sea Cloud cruise?

Sea Cloud cruisers generally stick to a sophisticated summer look by day. Evenings are smart-casual (shorts are not permitted in the dining room for dinner), and there are one or two Captain's Dinners on each cruise, depending on length, where men don suits and women opt for smart dress. Overall, so much of a Sea Cloud cruise is focused on the outdoors that the dress code tends to be relaxed, in general.

Is everything free on Sea Cloud cruises?

No. Sea Cloud passengers receive a complimentary welcome bottle of Champagne, as well as all soft drinks, juices, water and basic coffee and tea throughout the cruise. Wines and beers at lunch and dinner are included, as is a fresh fruit basket replenished daily. Gratuities and the use of water sports facilities are also included in the cruise fare, and emails can be sent free from an onboard laptop.

Additional expenses include shore excursions and spa and beauty treatments, as well as laundry services, except for cruisers staying in the top category accommodations.

What are Sea Cloud’s most popular activities?

A Sea Cloud sailing is a comfortable, sophisticated (but not stuffy) experience, with a focus on an outdoor atmosphere and friendly camaraderie among the passengers. Shore excursions, including water sports and snorkeling, and casual relaxation are the top activities onboard, though cruisers do attend the occasional lecture or evening entertainment offering. Daytime sailing is also popular, and cruisers are drawn on deck to see the sails raised and lowered and enjoy the dramatic approach to port.

Why go with Sea Cloud?

  • Operates hand-steered, tall-ship yachts.
  • Offers distinctive itineraries.
  • Warm-weather cruising with an emphasis on water-based fun.

Best for: Sophisticated travelers who love romantic tall ships and appreciate exceptional luxury and unusual ports of call

Not for: Those who prefer multilayered entertainment and many dining venues; passengers using wheelchairs

Sea Cloud Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Beautiful ship with poor atmosphere

A nice outdoor bar with very good service.If you want a cruise on a nice real tall sailing ship better choices are there.Read More
User Avatar
stratum-mast

many10+ Cruises

Age 30s

Good food and a nice Ship but nothing else

Negatives: Atmosphere, Price, Cruise Director and ShipWe selected this 10 day cruise from Valencia to Casablanca, which departed on Oct 26, 2022, based on its itinerary and that it would be sailing alongside of Sea Cloud II.Read More
User Avatar
rwcorne

many10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Transatlantic Crossing

Because my wife don`t share my dream crossing the Atlantic on own keel and I refuse to go on board of one of those terrible looking large cruising ships, we find the Sea Cloud as good compromise for both of us.Please keep in mind this ship is a classic square rigger, entertainment is reduced to a piano player (very good) and fitness to morning and evening walking exercises.Read More
User Avatar
Jerry_k

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Lovely Sea Cloud but Not 5 Star

I love sailing and wanted to visit Hermitage and experience educational lecturers on board Food was good on 2-3 occasions better food on Oceania line although not a sailing ship Cabin was cozy but it greeted me with a dead flower-not a good first impression and tissue on head floor-not good impression either Service aboard was good but not up to 5 stars Sails were up only 2 and half days-disappointing for those of us who were there to enjoy sailing square rigger Good rating overall but at 5 star prices, I expected 5 stars!Oceania line does not allow passengers to touch utensils which is excellent infection control in a number of buffet settings.Read More
User Avatar
sunset sybil 16

few6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

7 Reviews
2 Reviews
