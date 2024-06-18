Is everything free on Sea Cloud cruises?

No. Sea Cloud passengers receive a complimentary welcome bottle of Champagne, as well as all soft drinks, juices, water and basic coffee and tea throughout the cruise. Wines and beers at lunch and dinner are included, as is a fresh fruit basket replenished daily. Gratuities and the use of water sports facilities are also included in the cruise fare, and emails can be sent free from an onboard laptop.

Additional expenses include shore excursions and spa and beauty treatments, as well as laundry services, except for cruisers staying in the top category accommodations.