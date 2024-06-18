Sea Cloud Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Sea Cloud cruise ships?
The majority of Sea Cloud's passengers are affluent, well-educated and German, but you'll find a small mix of Americans, Canadians and Australians, too. The median age is 40, and while couples and groups of friends dominate, you will find families onboard during school holidays and parents with their adult children all year long.
Do I have to dress up on a Sea Cloud cruise?
Sea Cloud cruisers generally stick to a sophisticated summer look by day. Evenings are smart-casual (shorts are not permitted in the dining room for dinner), and there are one or two Captain's Dinners on each cruise, depending on length, where men don suits and women opt for smart dress. Overall, so much of a Sea Cloud cruise is focused on the outdoors that the dress code tends to be relaxed, in general.
Is everything free on Sea Cloud cruises?
No. Sea Cloud passengers receive a complimentary welcome bottle of Champagne, as well as all soft drinks, juices, water and basic coffee and tea throughout the cruise. Wines and beers at lunch and dinner are included, as is a fresh fruit basket replenished daily. Gratuities and the use of water sports facilities are also included in the cruise fare, and emails can be sent free from an onboard laptop.
Additional expenses include shore excursions and spa and beauty treatments, as well as laundry services, except for cruisers staying in the top category accommodations.
What are Sea Cloud’s most popular activities?
A Sea Cloud sailing is a comfortable, sophisticated (but not stuffy) experience, with a focus on an outdoor atmosphere and friendly camaraderie among the passengers. Shore excursions, including water sports and snorkeling, and casual relaxation are the top activities onboard, though cruisers do attend the occasional lecture or evening entertainment offering. Daytime sailing is also popular, and cruisers are drawn on deck to see the sails raised and lowered and enjoy the dramatic approach to port.
Why go with Sea Cloud?
- Operates hand-steered, tall-ship yachts.
- Offers distinctive itineraries.
- Warm-weather cruising with an emphasis on water-based fun.
Best for: Sophisticated travelers who love romantic tall ships and appreciate exceptional luxury and unusual ports of call
Not for: Those who prefer multilayered entertainment and many dining venues; passengers using wheelchairs