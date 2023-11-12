  • Newsletter
Spain Cruises

Park Guell by architect Gaudi in a summer day in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo: S-F/Shutterstock)

About Spain Cruises

Spain is an ongoing fiesta of food, wine, art and dance. Cruise ships navigate continental ports such as Barcelona, Malaga and Cadiz as well as the outlying Canary and Balearic Islands. Spain's culture varies depending on the region. Cosmopolitan Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, has a strong Mediterranean flavor. Head farther south to Andalusia, and you'll notice a strong Moorish influence.

  • More about Spain

  • What is the best time to cruise to Spain?

  • Which cruise lines go to Spain?

Seven Seas Grandeur

7 Nights
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Ports:Trieste (leaving) • Split • Kotor • Rome •

Corsica • Marseille • Barcelona

Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Ascent

11 Nights
Greece, Turkey & Italy Cruise

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Naples • Santorini • Athens •

Kusadasi • Rhodes • Mykonos • Malta • Barcelona

Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Divina

19 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Marseille (leaving) • Valencia • Lisbon •

Ponta Delgada • Barbados • Martinique

+3 more

1,889 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Grandeur

7 Nights
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Palma de Mallorca • Sete •

Marseille • Saint-Tropez • Monaco • Florence

+1 more

Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Nights
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Florence • Villefranche •

Barcelona • Cartagena • Malaga • Seville

+3 more

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Bilbao • Le Verdon •

La Rochelle-La Pallice • Le Havre • Amsterdam

+2 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Passage To America

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Alicante • Malaga • Seville •

Ponta Delgada • Fort Lauderdale

250 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Rome (leaving) • Naples • Florence • Cannes •

Barcelona • Seville • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada

+2 more

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights
Mediterranean Odyssey

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Marseille • Monaco •

Florence • Rome • Naples • Messina • Corfu

+3 more

419 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
10 Nt Best Of Spain & Portugal

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Valencia • Malaga • Porto •

Lisbon • Seville • Barcelona

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
14 Nt Azores & Spain Transatlantic

Ports:Tampa (leaving) • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada •

Gibraltar • Barcelona

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Best Of Greece & Italy Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Villefranche • La Spezia •

Rome • Naples • Mykonos • Rhodes • Kusadasi

+2 more

Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Seville • Malaga • Trapani •

Malta • Taormina • Chania • Athens

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Gibraltar • Alicante •

Rome

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Canaries, Morocco, Spain Cruise

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Fuerteventura • Tenerife •

Gran Canaria • Casablanca • Seville • Barcelona

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

More about Spain

What is the best time to cruise to Spain?

Depending on whether you are cruising the Spanish islands or ports along the Western Mediterranean, the best time for your cruise will vary. The islands are temperate year-round so cruising is pleasant any time, but cities like Barcelona can be a bit chilly during the winter months. Any time between May and October should be a safe bet, though the summer months can be incredibly crowded.

Which cruise lines go to Spain?

Spanish ports are commonplace on many Western Mediterranean cruise itineraries. Mainstream lines like Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and MSC call on this European country, as well as UK-based lines like P&O and Marella Cruises.

What are some things to do in Spain?

From touring the architecture of Gaudi in Barcelona to bar- and beach-hopping in Ibiza, there is no shortage of things to do in Spain. In Menorca you might head to s'Albufera des Grau Natural Park to walk the nature trails and in Palma de Mallorca you can explore the cathedral of La Seu and a number of other historic sights. For more: Spanish Island Cruise Tips.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Spain?

Yes, a passport is required for cruises in Spain.

What should I pack for a cruise to Spain?

Light layers and comfortable walking shoes are a must throughout all of Spain. If you're traveling during the summer or visiting the islands, be sure to bring a bathing suit and sun protection, as well.

