More about Spain
What is the best time to cruise to Spain?
Depending on whether you are cruising the Spanish islands or ports along the Western Mediterranean, the best time for your cruise will vary. The islands are temperate year-round so cruising is pleasant any time, but cities like Barcelona can be a bit chilly during the winter months. Any time between May and October should be a safe bet, though the summer months can be incredibly crowded.
Which cruise lines go to Spain?
Spanish ports are commonplace on many Western Mediterranean cruise itineraries. Mainstream lines like Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and MSC call on this European country, as well as UK-based lines like P&O and Marella Cruises.
What are some things to do in Spain?
From touring the architecture of Gaudi in Barcelona to bar- and beach-hopping in Ibiza, there is no shortage of things to do in Spain. In Menorca you might head to s'Albufera des Grau Natural Park to walk the nature trails and in Palma de Mallorca you can explore the cathedral of La Seu and a number of other historic sights. For more: Spanish Island Cruise Tips.
Do you need a passport to take a cruise to Spain?
Yes, a passport is required for cruises in Spain.
What should I pack for a cruise to Spain?
Light layers and comfortable walking shoes are a must throughout all of Spain. If you're traveling during the summer or visiting the islands, be sure to bring a bathing suit and sun protection, as well.