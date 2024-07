Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Sinfonia

I am sorry but it looked like we pulled into the ship yard dock, there was nothing around and when I asked the staff on the cruise what there was to do they said nothing. We were at this port longer then the rest and it was horrible. We stayed on the boat when we found out it was a hour walk to the beach in the hot weather. I didn't see any real transportation looking from my balcony. ...