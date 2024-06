Starting at just $719, choose the perfect cruise from Ancona that fits your traveling desires.

Ancona cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Ancona go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, Mediterranean, Italy, and Croatia.

I also can´t understand why we had to pay for one picture that we couldn´t choose and the staff decided to left in our room.the room was perfect and clean at the first view but we found one tshirt and shoe under the bed and I promise it didn´t belong to us.

IF YOU HAVE CHILDREN, AND WANT TO USE THE KIDS CLUB, ENSURE YOU BOOK MSC'S OWN EXCURSIONS TO TAKE FULL ADVANTAGE OF KIDS CLUB they refused to let us pay extra to drop our children in early :-( we've two young children and were quite stressed when we discovered that kids club, most days won't take kids to lunch, most days start an hour or two AFTER the boat hits a destination most days finish a good time BEFORE the boat leaves a destination this hit us particularly hard at Dubrovnik and santorini where we only had 4-5 hours on-site, santorini in particular where we had to cut a private tour short Overall, the staff really were amazing, our cabin guy was superb, friendly, attentive and the children loved him.the staff were fairly attentive though, just a shame to see so many people pushing in Part of the dissapointment was culture I guess, we certainly won't be using Italy as a starting point again, as there's minimal respect for personal space or queues, often resulting in a squashed child Would I use MSC Again - after hearing a few stories about their other larger boats, sure, they do sound great, would I go on a small boat like this again?

