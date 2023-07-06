MSC Cruises spent more than $200 million on Sinfonia and the rest of the Mistral class during a two-year refurbishment program in 2014–2015 that saw a nearly 80-foot-long section sandwiched into the middle of each ship. The "stretching" procedure added nearly 200 more cabins -- 94 of which have balconies. During the refurbishment, the line also took the chance to update the spa and childcare facilities, as well as to add an interactive water feature called the Spray Park to the top deck.

MSC Sinfonia divides its time between Venice, offering cruises to Italy, Croatia, Slovenia and Greece, and in the winter it repositions to the east coast of South Africa, offering short cruises from Mozambique to South Africa.