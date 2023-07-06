The 1,952-passenger MSC Sinfonia is one of four medium-sized Mistral-class ships, dating from 2002.
MSC Cruises spent more than $200 million on Sinfonia and the rest of the Mistral class during a two-year refurbishment program in 2014–2015 that saw a nearly 80-foot-long section sandwiched into the middle of each ship. The "stretching" procedure added nearly 200 more cabins -- 94 of which have balconies. During the refurbishment, the line also took the chance to update the spa and childcare facilities, as well as to add an interactive water feature called the Spray Park to the top deck.
MSC Sinfonia divides its time between Venice, offering cruises to Italy, Croatia, Slovenia and Greece, and in the winter it repositions to the east coast of South Africa, offering short cruises from Mozambique to South Africa.
This is a very cosmopolitan ship; the majority of passengers are Italian but you'll also find French, Spanish, German and British passengers. Italians tend to barge about a bit, so people used to holding back and saying please and thank you may find them a bit much at first, but they don't mean to be rude -- it's just their way.
Sophisticated travelers who enjoy practicing their foreign language skills will be very much at home on this ship, while those who dread endless multilingual tannoy announcements will be pleasantly surprised to find they are kept very much to a minimum, except at the mandatory boat drill, which seems interminable.
Europeans tend to be casual dressers by day and even in the evenings some of them don't go to much trouble outside of the captain's formal welcome and farewell gala evenings. It's worth taking some smart outfits along for these but otherwise you can dress pretty much as elegantly or casually (within reason) as you wish without exciting comment.
