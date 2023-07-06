  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

MSC Sinfonia Review

4.0 / 5.0
700 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Maria Smith
Contributor

The 1,952-passenger MSC Sinfonia is one of four medium-sized Mistral-class ships, dating from 2002.

MSC Cruises spent more than $200 million on Sinfonia and the rest of the Mistral class during a two-year refurbishment program in 2014–2015 that saw a nearly 80-foot-long section sandwiched into the middle of each ship. The "stretching" procedure added nearly 200 more cabins -- 94 of which have balconies. During the refurbishment, the line also took the chance to update the spa and childcare facilities, as well as to add an interactive water feature called the Spray Park to the top deck.

MSC Sinfonia divides its time between Venice, offering cruises to Italy, Croatia, Slovenia and Greece, and in the winter it repositions to the east coast of South Africa, offering short cruises from Mozambique to South Africa.

About

Passengers: 1952
Crew: 710
Passenger to Crew: 2.75:1
Launched: 2002
Shore Excursions: 274

Sails To

Mediterranean, Western Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean

Sails From

Venice, Genoa, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Rome, Civitavecchia, Haifa, Messina, Limassol, Barcelona, Alicante, Marseille, Malaga

Fellow Passengers

This is a very cosmopolitan ship; the majority of passengers are Italian but you'll also find French, Spanish, German and British passengers. Italians tend to barge about a bit, so people used to holding back and saying please and thank you may find them a bit much at first, but they don't mean to be rude -- it's just their way.

Sophisticated travelers who enjoy practicing their foreign language skills will be very much at home on this ship, while those who dread endless multilingual tannoy announcements will be pleasantly surprised to find they are kept very much to a minimum, except at the mandatory boat drill, which seems interminable.

MSC Sinfonia Dress Code

Europeans tend to be casual dressers by day and even in the evenings some of them don't go to much trouble outside of the captain's formal welcome and farewell gala evenings. It's worth taking some smart outfits along for these but otherwise you can dress pretty much as elegantly or casually (within reason) as you wish without exciting comment.

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get MSC Sinfonia price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find an MSC Sinfonia Cruise from $59

Any Month

More about MSC Sinfonia

Where does MSC Sinfonia sail from?

MSC Sinfonia departs from Venice, Genoa, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Rome, Civitavecchia, Haifa, Messina, Limassol, Barcelona, Alicante, Marseille, and Malaga

Where does MSC Sinfonia sail to?

MSC Sinfonia cruises to Venice, Split, Kotor, Rome (Civitavecchia), Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, Brindisi, Mykonos, Athens (Piraeus), Olbia, Cannes, Zadar, Taormina (Messina), Rhodes, Limassol, Haifa (Tel Aviv), Crete (Heraklion), Corfu, Tangier, Casablanca, Malaga, and Alicante

How much does it cost to go on MSC Sinfonia?

Cruises on MSC Sinfonia start from $59 per person.

Is MSC Sinfonia a good ship to cruise on?

MSC Sinfonia won 7 awards over the years.
MSC Sinfonia Cruiser Reviews

Eastern Mediterranean cruise: excellent staff, service, and great value from a US cruiser.

Overall, an excellent cruise experience and will be looking forward to another MSC cruise in the Western Mediterranean or Middle east cruise....Read More
4sallypat

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Best time ever

A big thank you to everyone on MSC Sinfonia for unforgettable experience. Service provided in every part of the ship is excellent, cleanliness immaculate and entertainment superb.Read More
kirmelyte

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Not that impressive

I would not cruise with MSC again because I wasn't impressed with the cruise. But I definitely wouldn't take a chance with them after what we've been through with customer service.Read More
rmaingot

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Six months is a lifetime

We chose the Sinfonia for our November cruise as we'd had a brilliant experience on the same ship in May. Unfortunately, six months is a lifetime for this ship.Read More
Dagenhamboy

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

MSC Cruises Fleet
MSC Lirica
225 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map