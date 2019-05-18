Looking for a smaller, more upscale cruise line to replace my favorite that is now in liquidation, I chose Azamara. I was not disappointed. It is a lovely, small ship that has been nicely updated and very well maintained. I was surprised by the truly exceptional service I received. Everyone from bartenders, to waiters, to entertainment crew, to guest services, the concierge, and my ...
I have never done AZAMARA before my best friends did and had a great time. I originally booked a greek cruise and was cancelled, no lift and shift then there was so this was the cheapest i could find.
PRE CRUISE.
As it was my birthday on 27th oct this was the closest i could find. I asked others if we could meet up in ROME for a DINNER was not interested.
I flew out on 26th oct to ROME, ...
Let's preface this review by saying we are long time Celebrity cruisers. So we tend to compare against Celebrity.
First off, let me say that we had a terrific time. The guests we met were very chatty and dare I say it......more friendly than Celebrity guests on the whole. The cruise was to western med during COVID so many of the guests were British. I'd say, empirically speaking, the ship ...
We have sailed with Azamara 3 times before and selected the cruise on Pursuit as it went to Corsica and Sardinia 2 islands we had not been to. Lets start with the positives. We were in a continental suite on deck 8. It was OK. Pursuit had undergone a refurbishment and the fitted furniture in the suite had been replaced with Ikea style units. The suite is cramped compared with many of the newer ...
We chose this cruise as we had not seen the Amalfi Coast nor the five Mediterranean islands which were visited in the nine night voyage.
Embarking in Rome and disembarking in Barcelona went smoothly .We also spent additional days in each location and recommend both these cities for those who have not visited them, Both are easy to get around on foot or by public transport and both are rich in ...
Well what does one say myself and my wife booked a Azamara cruise from Rome to Barcelona, from the embarkation to getting off at Barcelona we were treated just the best..
All I can say is if you are considering a cruise and is your first cruise , Azamara is or should be your first choice as you are 100% relaxed and looked after no ifs buts or maybe.
Along with the White Night dinner and ...
I chose this ship mostly due to the itinery. Having sailed numerous times with Celebrity, Holland America, RC and carnival I decided to upgrade to a luxury cruise. I brought along my husband who isn't crazy about cruising but, but since it was close to our 30th anniversary he did it for me. I also brought along a couple who have never cruised before. So Ill start with the good....Staff was ...
We thoroughly enjoyed this cruise which we choose on the basis of small ship and ports of call. This turned out to be the correct decision on both counts. We boarded the ship in Civitavecchia (17/7/19) and we were in our cabin within 15 minutes and the cases arrived soon after. Our cabin (7007) was adequate for our needs with sufficient storage. As others have highlighted the 'bathroom' is small ...
My wife and I took this cruise as our delayed honeymoon trip. I had never cruised before but my wife had been on a few with Royal Caribbean. Azamara was recommended to us by our travel agent as we wanted to see multiple cities in Italy without having to constantly carry around our luggage but were wary of the bigger ships. The best thing about Azamara is that they stay in ports late, in multiple ...
We chose this cruise due to ports we were visiting for the first time. It was our first Azamara cruise on a smaller ship. We have cruised with Princess and royal Caribbean on our previous 9 cruises without too many complaints. We Just loved the ship size, we agreed that it was such a relaxed feeling for both passengers and crew. The service was great, a big thanks to all the crew for enhancing our ...