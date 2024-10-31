Grand staircase
Photo Credit: sfgenato
Tour drop-off in Athens.
Photo Credit: AJC28
Pursuit ship in Dubvronik
Photo Credit: AJC28
World suite
Photo Credit: Wine Maven
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
1,853 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,853 Azamara Cruise Reviews

You should not cruise on Azamara

Review for a Africa Cruise on Azamara Quest

User Avatar
Fredtraveler
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are African American and we currently on a South African cruise on the Azamara Quest. This is our first cruise with this cruise line although we are avid travelers and have cruised with other cruise lines. WE WILL NEVER CRUISE WITH AZAMARA again. Why? Insensitivity to the black experience. We rented a suit and paid over $4,000 on excursions. On two of the excursions, we had a tour guide ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Hygiene and Food Handling Procedures Lacking

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
Nomad18
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I write this with a heavy heart as prior to this cruise we were avid supporters of Azamara however after our experience on this ship we are regretting having booked a further cruise on Pursuit for March this year. We can't wait to get off this very sick ship. We have resorted to writing complaints to Azamara onshore in the hopes someone will listen and act on our concerns as nothing appears to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Not what they used to be

Review for a Asia Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
lahore
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I am sorry to be writing this review because this was my fifth and sixth time (B2B) on Azamara, but it may well be my last. I am writing this in Dec/Jan 2024/5 and we last cruised with Azamara on Quest only a year ago. Things seem to have gone down hill quite noticeably. I'll start with our complaints: 1. We sailed Singapore to Melbourne. Two ports were cancelled. The exact same two ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Great Sailing in South Africa

Review for a Africa Cruise on Azamara Quest

User Avatar
Menschlich
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our last cruise with Azamara was on the Journey in 2019. We decided to try Azamara under new ownership on the Quest and were very happy with our experience. To understand our perspective for this review, Since 2019, we have sailed on the MS Europa 2 five times, once on the Oceania Marina, and twice on the Oceania Vista. Since 2019, this Azamara sailing is our best cruise because of the Quest ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Long time disappointed Azamara cruisers

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Azamara Journey

User Avatar
Journey2024
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having sailedf with Azamara on multiple cruises and enjoying the boutique style which was slightly above other cruise lines such as Celebrity, we were very disappointed during our recent cruise. The CEO Dondra was onboard with her Leadership team and they said all of the right things about the importance of loyal customers, however we began to see that this was window dressing to disguise the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Azamara India/Sri Lanka Value

Review for a Asia Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

User Avatar
sfgenato
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Originally, a Dubai to Singapore cruise with multiple stops in the Middle East and India, the embarkation was changed to Port Louis, Mauritius, going directly to only one port in India (Cochin, Kerala), with the remaining stops unchanged. The itinerary change resulted in a excellent and affordable value, as I got a cabin upgrade and plentiful onboard credit which paid for all my excursions, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Observations from a First Time Azamara Cruiser

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Onward

User Avatar
tjunmin
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I sailed on the Azamara Onward as a solo traveler from November 13th to 25th in a Club Veranda Stateroom. The itinerary was a transatlantic reposition from Lisbon to Miami, with ports of call in Horta (Azores, Portugal) and Bermuda. This was my first cruise on Azamara and my primary goal was to determine if Azamara's product fits my needs or not. I cruised with Celebrity for 16 years. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

We'd definitely do it all over again...and plan to

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Onward

User Avatar
Travelin Two
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was our third Atlantic crossing on the Azamara Onward, and once again it was a most enjoyable one. The courtesy and caring of the staff members remains top-notch. Food was as good as ever also. The cruise director and the assistant cruise director did a superb job. The entertainment each evening was very good and our cruise director was one of the most talented entertainers of all. There ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Outstanding crew, rocking & rolling over Atlantic

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Onward

User Avatar
StartrainDD
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a long, log-style review of our daily experiences. If you just want the summary, scroll down to the bottom. Prelude: Today we are back to traveling and are off to Lisbon, Portugal. Originally planned as part of a longer trip, including Paris, we decided post-surgeries to postpone the land portion of the adventure in lieu of “Just” a relaxing trans-Atlantic cruise on the Azamara ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Disappointed w/ Azamara

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Quest

User Avatar
Research Queen
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Wish we could rate this higher but bad ending… ship dismissed our issue when they charged us for an excursion we did not take, when they never notified that we were off the waitlist for this excursion. They wouldn’t credit us onboard when our bill had not been closed out. Were told we had to take care of this when back in the states; then Azamara was very slow in giving us our credit. Very ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Line Reviews
A-ROSA Cruises Cruise Reviews
A-ROSA Cruises Cruise Reviews
Princess Cruises Cruise Reviews
Club Med Cruise Reviews
Virgin Voyages Cruise Reviews
Holland America Line Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.