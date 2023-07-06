  • Write a Review
Azamara Onward Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
52 reviews
See all photos

Azamara Onward joined destination-focused cruise line Azamara in March 2021. The ship was purchased from Carnival Corp. -- having sailed for Princess Cruises as Pacific Princess since 2002 -- and is undergoing extensive refurbishment work before entering service in May 2022.

Constructed in 1999, Azamara Onward began life as R Three, part of the defunct Renaissance CruisesR-Class ships, along with Azamara Journey (formerly R Six), Azamara Quest (formerly R Seven), and Azamara Pursuit (R Eight).

Azamara Onward Deck Plans Include Plenty of Familiar Features

Reunited with its former R-Class siblings, the reimagined 670-passenger Azamara Onward will bear the same blueprint and deck plans as fleetmates Journey, Quest and Pursuit, and will have the same layout and upmarket feel onboard.

Accommodation on Azamara Onward will feature inside, outside, balcony and suite-class cabins, starting at 143 square feet. There are two categories of balcony cabins: Club Balcony and Club Balcony Plus. Both measure 175 square feet, plus a 40-square-foot balcony.

There are four categories of suites, and the entry-level Club Continent Suites measure 266 square feet with a 60-square-foot balcony. Club Spa Suites, located by the spa, measure 414 square feet with a balcony measuring 60 square feet, and the Club Ocean Suites measure 478 square feet with a balcony measuring 173 square feet. The largest cabins are the Club World Owner's Suites, which measure 603 square feet with a 233-square-foot balcony and feature separate living and bedroom areas.

Azamara Onward's seven dining venues include Discoveries Restaurant, the ship's main dining room which offers flexible dining at breakfast, lunch and dinner, with no assigned seating. It is also the place for the line’s Destination Immersion dinner buffet featuring local flavors from the ship’s ports of call.

Other eateries include the Windows Cafe casual buffet and The Patio, a casual pool grill option by day and the Swirl Top candlelit alfresco restaurant serving Destination Immersion menus in the evening.  The two specialty restaurants are Aqualina, serving a six-course Italian menu, and the steak and seafood restaurant Prime C. There is also 24-hour room service.

Public areas include five bars and lounges, the Drawing Room Library and Cabaret Lounge. Azamara's signature White Nights party, with canapes, drinks and a live DJ on the pool deck, will also take place on voyages of seven days or more.

Azamara Onward Excursion Program Will Include Overnight Stays and Smaller Ports

Guests can expect a focus on the destination, with excursions and activities that go way beyond standard city tours. Azamara Onward will feature overnight stays and dock at smaller less-traveled ports.

The excursion program will be curated with independent, local tour operators and feature experiences such as making mozzarella cheese by hand at the home of an Italian family and visiting food markets frequented by locals with the ship's executive chef.

Back onboard Azamara Onward will also showcase AzAmazing Evenings focused on destinations the ship visits.

When is the Azamara Onward Maiden Voyage?

Azamara Onward will enter service from Monaco on May 2, 2022 with an 11-night christening and maiden voyage ending in Venice. Ports visited include Livorno (Florence); Civitavecchia (Rome); Sorrento, Amalfi, Ancona, Ravenna (Bologna) and Venice in Italy, as well as Kotor in Montenegro.

Azamara Onward 2022 Itineraries Will Focus on Europe

Azamara Onward will sail its inaugural season around Europe in 2022, sailing in the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Aegean and Black Sea to destinations including Italy, Greece, Croatia, France, Turkey and Africa.

Azamara Onward Specs

Azamara Onward is 30,277 gross tons and will carry 670 passengers at double capacity, with 400 crew.

About

Passengers: 670
Crew: 400
Passenger to Crew: 1.68:1
Launched: 2022
Shore Excursions: 1606

Sails To

Mediterranean, USA, Baltic Sea, Australia & New Zealand, Asia, Hawaii, South America, Eastern Mediterranean

Sails From

Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Istanbul, Rome, Civitavecchia, Tahiti, Monaco, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Venice, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Copenhagen, Dublin, Klong Tuey, Bangkok, Laem Chabang, Bangkok, Klong Tuey, Laem Chabang, Bordeaux, Southampton, Southampton, Oslo, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Stockholm, Singapore, Sydney, Mumbai, San Diego, Auckland, Callao, Lima, Miami, Dubai

Find an Azamara Onward Cruise from $920

Any Month

More about Azamara Onward

Where does Azamara Onward sail from?

Azamara Onward departs from Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Istanbul, Rome, Civitavecchia, Tahiti, Monaco, Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Venice, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Copenhagen, Dublin, Klong Tuey, Bangkok, Laem Chabang, Bangkok, Klong Tuey, Laem Chabang, Bordeaux, Southampton, Southampton, Oslo, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Stockholm, Singapore, Sydney, Mumbai, San Diego, Auckland, Callao, Lima, Miami, and Dubai

Where does Azamara Onward sail to?

Azamara Onward cruises to Athens (Piraeus), Crete (Heraklion), Santorini, Rhodes, Patmos, Istanbul, Kusadasi, Malta (Valletta), Catania, Naples, Rome (Civitavecchia), Florence (Livorno), Monaco (Monte Carlo), Barcelona, Gibraltar, Lisbon, Tahiti (Papeete), Raiatea, Bora Bora, Auckland, Pago Pago, Apia, Samoa (formerly Western Samoa), Lautoka, Suva, Sardinia, Tunis (La Goulette), Trapani, Sorrento, Port Vendres (Carcassonne), Marseille, Sanary-Sur-Mer, Villefranche, Corsica (Ajaccio), Valencia, Cartagena (Spain), Malaga, Seville, Syros, Argostoli (Kefalonia), Venice, Koper, Split, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Sibenik, Zadar, Hvar, Volos, Mykonos, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), St. Maarten, Barbados, Casablanca, Virgin Gorda, Copenhagen, Klaipeda, Riga, Tallinn, Helsinki, Stockholm, Akureyri, Isafjord, Reykjavik, Skagen, Trieste, Corfu, Gythion, Cesme, Saint-Tropez, Toulon, Dublin, Cobh (Cork), Oslo, Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Kelang (Kuala Lumpur), Penang, Phuket, Colombo, Kochi (Cochin), Mumbai (Bombay), Bordeaux, Bilbao, Ferrol, Elba, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Southampton, Rouen, Honfleur, Cherbourg, Portofino, Stavanger, Olden, Geiranger, Tromso, Alta, Trondheim, Eidfjord, Hamilton, Nassau, Mayreau, Hong Kong, Halong Bay, Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Singapore, Visby, Rostock (Warnemunde), Hamburg, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Manila, Sihanoukville, Sydney (Australia), Eden (Australia), Melbourne, Adelaide, Esperance, Albany (Australia), Busselton, Perth (Fremantle), Geraldton, Bali, Salalah, Aqaba (Petra), Safaga, Jerusalem (Ashdod), Haifa (Tel Aviv), Limassol, Miami, San Diego, Hilo, Honolulu, Moorea, Edinburgh (South Queensferry), Invergordon (Inverness), Kirkwall, Greenock (Glasgow), Mooloolaba, Cairns, Madang, Tauranga, Napier, Picton, Dunedin, Wellington, Hobart, Lima, Cartagena (Colombia), Paros, Puerto Quetzal (Antigua), Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Cabo San Lucas, Cozumel, Puerto Limon, Alicante, La Coruna, St. Kitts (Port Zante), Antigua, Ravenna (Bologna), Ancona, San Juan, Tortola, St. John (U.S.V.I.), Taormina (Messina), Dubai, Sharm-el-Sheikh, Bodrum, Muscat, Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Katakolon (Olympia), Sete, Korcula, and Palamos

How much does it cost to go on Azamara Onward?

Cruises on Azamara Onward start from $920 per person.
Azamara Onward Cruiser Reviews

An excellent small friendly cruise ship.

We have just returned from a very enjoyable cruise around the Greek Islands on the Azamara Onward.Read More
Rustydog7

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Azamara Onward - Almost Identical

Azamara was the buyer and “Azamara Onward” came into service in 2022.Read More
The Purser

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

First time AZAMARA - mixed balance

It was our first cruise with AZAMARA ("Onward") and this is our overall impression: Positive: The "Onward" is fully renovated and in a good condition.Read More
Abtmann

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

What a difference a year makes!

Our next Azamara sailing will be April 6, 2024 Singapore to Dubai for 20 days. Thank you Azamara Onward.Read More
seh1044

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Azamara Fleet
Azamara Quest
709 reviews
