Azamara Onward joined destination-focused cruise line Azamara in March 2021. The ship was purchased from Carnival Corp. -- having sailed for Princess Cruises as Pacific Princess since 2002 -- and is undergoing extensive refurbishment work before entering service in May 2022.

Constructed in 1999, Azamara Onward began life as R Three, part of the defunct Renaissance Cruises' R-Class ships, along with Azamara Journey (formerly R Six), Azamara Quest (formerly R Seven), and Azamara Pursuit (R Eight).

Azamara Onward Deck Plans Include Plenty of Familiar Features

Reunited with its former R-Class siblings, the reimagined 670-passenger Azamara Onward will bear the same blueprint and deck plans as fleetmates Journey, Quest and Pursuit, and will have the same layout and upmarket feel onboard.

Accommodation on Azamara Onward will feature inside, outside, balcony and suite-class cabins, starting at 143 square feet. There are two categories of balcony cabins: Club Balcony and Club Balcony Plus. Both measure 175 square feet, plus a 40-square-foot balcony.

There are four categories of suites, and the entry-level Club Continent Suites measure 266 square feet with a 60-square-foot balcony. Club Spa Suites, located by the spa, measure 414 square feet with a balcony measuring 60 square feet, and the Club Ocean Suites measure 478 square feet with a balcony measuring 173 square feet. The largest cabins are the Club World Owner's Suites, which measure 603 square feet with a 233-square-foot balcony and feature separate living and bedroom areas.

Azamara Onward's seven dining venues include Discoveries Restaurant, the ship's main dining room which offers flexible dining at breakfast, lunch and dinner, with no assigned seating. It is also the place for the line’s Destination Immersion dinner buffet featuring local flavors from the ship’s ports of call.

Other eateries include the Windows Cafe casual buffet and The Patio, a casual pool grill option by day and the Swirl Top candlelit alfresco restaurant serving Destination Immersion menus in the evening. The two specialty restaurants are Aqualina, serving a six-course Italian menu, and the steak and seafood restaurant Prime C. There is also 24-hour room service.

Public areas include five bars and lounges, the Drawing Room Library and Cabaret Lounge. Azamara's signature White Nights party, with canapes, drinks and a live DJ on the pool deck, will also take place on voyages of seven days or more.

Azamara Onward Excursion Program Will Include Overnight Stays and Smaller Ports

Guests can expect a focus on the destination, with excursions and activities that go way beyond standard city tours. Azamara Onward will feature overnight stays and dock at smaller less-traveled ports.

The excursion program will be curated with independent, local tour operators and feature experiences such as making mozzarella cheese by hand at the home of an Italian family and visiting food markets frequented by locals with the ship's executive chef.

Back onboard Azamara Onward will also showcase AzAmazing Evenings focused on destinations the ship visits.

When is the Azamara Onward Maiden Voyage?

Azamara Onward will enter service from Monaco on May 2, 2022 with an 11-night christening and maiden voyage ending in Venice. Ports visited include Livorno (Florence); Civitavecchia (Rome); Sorrento, Amalfi, Ancona, Ravenna (Bologna) and Venice in Italy, as well as Kotor in Montenegro.

Azamara Onward 2022 Itineraries Will Focus on Europe

Azamara Onward will sail its inaugural season around Europe in 2022, sailing in the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Aegean and Black Sea to destinations including Italy, Greece, Croatia, France, Turkey and Africa.

Azamara Onward Specs

Azamara Onward is 30,277 gross tons and will carry 670 passengers at double capacity, with 400 crew.