My partner and I saw the advert in the newspaper and were attracted by the price, which was a lot lower than normal. We contacted the agent and booked. The only complaint I have is that we had to fly from Heathrow Airport which added £146 to our travel costs. Gatwick would have been a pleasure by comparison. The cruise itself was an absolute pleasure. The ship (Avalon Visionary) is beautiful, the ...
We decided to meet with some old friends for a cruise, and we had had a great experience with Avalon on a cruise years ago. Like clockwork, we met aboard the Visionary, a river cruise ship with great style and accommodations. Immediately, we were catered to with a staff of unfailingly courteous and cheerful people. There were hot towels waiting for us at the end of each day's excursion, along with ...
My Wife and I wanted to escape the USA with the backside of COVID and have the opportunity to try something totally different. After doing hours and hours of research we landed on a River cruise aboard the Panorama by Avalon. We had through a travel agent booked a week cruise from Amsterdam to Basel CH for 7 nights.
First impression was the crew was very welcoming and excited to have us ...
Our family decided that this was a very different way for us to spend the Christmas Holiday and we had never been on a river cruise before. We have been to Europe with Globus tours and were very happy with their services then and they lived up to our expectations again. The crew was absolutely wonderful. We have a family member with a gluten issue and the dining staff was at her side each night ...
We had a wonderful time with Ama Waterways for my wife's 50th. birthday going from Budapest to Nuremberg, so thought we would try a river cruise again, this time with Avalon Waterways for her 60th. from Amsterdam to Basel.
The best thing about this cruise was the food - when we travelled with AMA previously, the food was somewhat bland, but, other than the last night when presumably the chef ...
Went on a Fall Rhine River cruise that started in Amsterdam and ended in Basel. It was a fantastic experience. Stopped at many interesting ports where we saw and experienced so much. You definitely aren't bored as there are so many stops and excursions planned. Wouldn't call this a relaxing vacation, as we were exhausted afterwards, but we didn't expect that either. We knew we would be ...
We chose this cruise for our honeymoon and I was quite pleased with my husband's choice to take this amazing trip. It was nice to come back to the same room every evening as we progressed thru various cities. Members of the crew were always friendly and helpful! All meals were fantastic. I enjoyed the tour guides that we had along the way - friendly as well as passionate about their local area's ...
We had been on the Danube with Avalon for the Christmas markets. We enjoyed our time on this cruise so much we decided to do another. We were not disappointed at all. The people, the food, the excursions were all we had hoped for. We ate so well and had wonderful conversations with the entire staff. The excursions were very nice as our guides were well informed and shared this information with our ...
What a great cruise. We went on the Rhine and Moselle cruise. Our first time on a river cruise and we thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. We felt our cabin had plenty of space for us and our luggage. It was a very comfortable space. A minor nit was the toilet. The flush was really loud and could be startling in the middle of the night. As well, sometimes we had to press the flush button repeatedly ...
Long journey from New Zealand, with High expectations of Avalon from Travel Agents.
Fresh Food didn't arrive before leaving Amsterdam so meals were often AVERAGE. we are not that fussy, but compared to other trips ....food was not up to standard.
Our Ship was switched to Avalon Artistry 2, at the last minute...with no explanation why.
Purchased top deck for better views, but told ...