Part of the Globus family of brands, Avalon Waterways now has ten vessels in its European fleet of "all suite" ships with Avalon Tranquility II and sister vessel Avalon Tapestry II.
Avalon Tranquility II features two full decks of suites with wall-to-wall sliding panoramic windows that create an open-air balcony with a seating area for six people. Standard cabins are 200 square feet with Royal Suites measuring 300 square feet and featuring king-size beds and full-size bathrooms.
The onboard experience includes a la carte dining, club and main lounges with outside viewing area, bar, fitness room and hair salon. The Sun Deck includes a whirlpool and al fresco bistro for outdoor lunches.
Fares include tips for the cruise director and crew. 'Cruise only' options are also available for passengers who want to make their own travel arrangements.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts
Get Avalon Tranquility II price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email
Trip of a lifetime
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 50s
This was a 7 night canal cruise focused on seeing tulips and drinking beer.
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 60s
Avalon Tulip Time Cruise
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
5 Day Christmas Market Cruise
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s