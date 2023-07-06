Avalon Tranquility II features two full decks of suites with wall-to-wall sliding panoramic windows that create an open-air balcony with a seating area for six people. Standard cabins are 200 square feet with Royal Suites measuring 300 square feet and featuring king-size beds and full-size bathrooms.

The onboard experience includes a la carte dining, club and main lounges with outside viewing area, bar, fitness room and hair salon. The Sun Deck includes a whirlpool and al fresco bistro for outdoor lunches.

Fares include tips for the cruise director and crew. 'Cruise only' options are also available for passengers who want to make their own travel arrangements.