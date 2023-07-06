  • Write a Review
Avalon Tranquility II Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
93 reviews
See all photos

Part of the Globus family of brands, Avalon Waterways now has ten vessels in its European fleet of "all suite" ships with Avalon Tranquility II and sister vessel Avalon Tapestry II.

Avalon Tranquility II features two full decks of suites with wall-to-wall sliding panoramic windows that create an open-air balcony with a seating area for six people. Standard cabins are 200 square feet with Royal Suites measuring 300 square feet and featuring king-size beds and full-size bathrooms.

The onboard experience includes a la carte dining, club and main lounges with outside viewing area, bar, fitness room and hair salon. The Sun Deck includes a whirlpool and al fresco bistro for outdoor lunches.

Fares include tips for the cruise director and crew. 'Cruise only' options are also available for passengers who want to make their own travel arrangements.

About

Passengers: 128
Crew: 35
Passenger to Crew: 3.66:1
Launched: 2015
Shore Excursions: 159

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Basel, Frankfurt, Prague, Budapest, Amsterdam, Munich, Paris

Find an Avalon Tranquility II Cruise from $1,764

Any Month

More about Avalon Tranquility II

Where does Avalon Tranquility II sail from?

Avalon Tranquility II departs from Basel, Frankfurt, Prague, Budapest, Amsterdam, Munich, and Paris

Where does Avalon Tranquility II sail to?

Avalon Tranquility II cruises to Basel, Strasbourg, Speyer, Frankfurt, Heidelberg, Rudesheim, Wurzburg, Bamberg, Nuremberg, Prague, Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Passau, Regensburg, Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury), Melk, Namur, Antwerp, Brussels, Cochem, Ghent, Mainz, Linz (Salzburg), Durnstein (Krems), Cesky Krumlov, Koblenz, Vilshofen an der Donau, Miltenberg, Lyon, Tournon-sur-Rhone, Avignon, Arles, Nice, and Rotterdam

How much does it cost to go on Avalon Tranquility II?

Cruises on Avalon Tranquility II start from $1,764 per person.
Avalon Tranquility II Cruiser Reviews

Trip of a lifetime

I am looking forward to numerous trips with Avalon all over the world. Staff was spectacular.Read More
Coco1967

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

This was a 7 night canal cruise focused on seeing tulips and drinking beer.

We had always wanted to do a river cruise and were unfamiliar with Avalon. However, we found Avalon to be an excellent river cruise company.Read More
cruisin newbies

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Avalon Tulip Time Cruise

We had several minor bumps along the road, and Avalon corrected them before anyone could even ask. Their customer service was spectacular.Read More
Kissrn

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

5 Day Christmas Market Cruise

We thought the food on River Cruises would be kind of upscale but this was not the case on this Avalon Cruise. In fact a server tried to pass off Corn Syrup as Maple Syrup one morning!Read More
cleobella

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Avalon Waterways Fleet
Avalon Imagery II
86 reviews
Avalon Panorama
86 reviews
