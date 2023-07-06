  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Avalon Expression Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
80 reviews
See all photos

Avalon Expression joined Avalon Waterways in May 2013.Itineraries focus on the Danube River with sailings from Amsterdam to Budapest and Budapest to Prague.

Here's what you can expect onboard:

Sixty-four 200-square-foot Panorama Suites -- or two decks' worth -- have wall-to-wall panoramic windows, which open seven feet to create an open-air balcony of sorts. Two 300-square-foot Royal Suites will offer an even wider view. The remaining 16 cabins are 172 square feet and have picture windows.

Cabin amenities include flat-screen satellite TV, radio, minibar, safe and hair dryers. Beds can be configured into two twins or one queen and come with choice of firm or soft pillows and duvets and Egyptian cotton linens. Royal suite occupants also get usage of in-suite complimentary iPads.

Avalon Expression has four decks, including a sky deck for sunning and relaxing by the whirlpool. The sky deck also boasts an open-air bistro. There are multiple lounges, an open-seating dining room, an Internet corner, a hairdresser and manicurist, and an small fitness center. Wi-Fi is free throughout the ship. Smoking is not permitted in interior areas. An onboard elevator is available for passenger use.

In addition to meals and accommodations, sightseeing excursions led by local guides, onboard lectures and piano entertainment, and wine with dinners are included in the fare. Avalon Waterways appeals to mostly English speaking passengers in the 55-plus range.

Pictured above is a Royal Suite onboard Avalon Expression.

About

Crew: 47
Launched: 2013
Shore Excursions: 70

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Basel, Amsterdam

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Avalon Expression price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find an Avalon Expression Cruise from $2,811

Any Month

More about Avalon Expression

Where does Avalon Expression sail from?

Avalon Expression departs from Basel and Amsterdam

Where does Avalon Expression sail to?

Avalon Expression cruises to Basel, Strasbourg, Mainz, Rudesheim, Cologne, Amsterdam, Paris, London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury), Lyon, Tournon-sur-Rhone, Avignon, Arles, Nice, Barcelona, Dusseldorf, Heidelberg, and Lucerne

How much does it cost to go on Avalon Expression?

Cruises on Avalon Expression start from $2,811 per person.

Is Avalon Expression a good ship to cruise on?

Avalon Expression won 1 award over the years.
Avalon Expression Cruiser Reviews

Absolutely top grade company.

Our recent Rhine River cruise on the Avalon Expression was our 5th with Avalon.Read More
EVAKK

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Loved the ship; Excursions felt rushed

We really loved Avalon, its people and especially the stateroom layout.Read More
vinson79

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Above & Beyond

We are already making plans to take a follow up river cruise in the future and it will definitely be on an Avalon Waterways ship. Why mess with perfection.Read More
RAS17

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

ACTIVE & DISCOVERY ON THE RHINE WITH SISTER HAZEL (NORTHBOUND)

I would highly recommend and will definitely be taking another Avalon River cruise. Do it! You won't be disappointed. The knowledge of everyone on and off the ship was incredible.Read More
luv3labs580

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Avalon Waterways Fleet
Avalon Imagery II
86 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map