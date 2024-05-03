Avalon Waterways Cruises

1,111 Reviews
Avalon Vista

About Avalon Waterways Cruises

Avalon Waterways launched in 2004 as part of the long-established Globus family of travel brands. The company's fleet is made up entirely of "Suite Ships" that feature rooms with a floor-to-ceiling window wall with sliding glass doors that that open to turn the accommodations themselves into a balcony in good weather.

We found you 414 cruises

Avalon Tranquility II
Avalon Tranquility II

7 Night
Danube Dreams

102 Reviews
Avalon Illumination
Avalon Illumination

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Budapest

61 Reviews
Avalon Passion
Avalon Passion

7 Night
Danube Symphony With 2 Nights In Munich

67 Reviews
Avalon Passion
Avalon Passion

7 Night
Festive Season On The Legendary Danube

67 Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Magnificent Europe

61 Reviews
9 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights I...

91 Reviews
7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine

105 Reviews
10 Night
Paris To Normandy With 3 Nights In London

106 Reviews
5 Night
Danube Symphony

83 Reviews
15 Night
Britain Sampler With Paris To Normandy

106 Reviews
10 Night
The Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles W...

102 Reviews
7 Night
Danube Dreams For Wine Lovers

83 Reviews
5 Night
Danube Symphony

67 Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Active & Discovery On The Moselle With 2 Nights In...

102 Reviews
20 Night
The Heart Of Cambodia & Vietnam With Bangkok

1 Review
Avalon Waterways Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Avalon Waterways cruise ships?

Avalon caters to English-speaking travelers from North America, the U.K. and Australia/New Zealand. The average age of passengers is mid-50s to 60s, but the mix varies by itinerary, and on four- and five-night cruises, you'll find more 40-something travelers and others trying out river cruises for the first time. Children ages 8 and older are welcome onboard, but there is no formal youth program.

Do I have to dress up on a Avalon Waterways cruise?

No, not really. You can't wear shorts at dinner, but, other than that the dress code is casual. At dinner you'll see mostly open-neck shirts and slacks for men; slacks, skirts or dresses for women. Some people op to dress up a bit nicer, though still relatively casual, for the welcome and farewell dinners (only on Europe river cruises).

Is everything free on Avalon Waterways cruises?

Exactly what is included varies somewhat with the itineraries. In Europe, Asia and South America, coffee and tea are available free of charge all day long. In Europe a choice of complimentary wine, beer or soft drinks is included with lunch and dinner, and sparkling wine with breakfast. On the Mekong, Ganges and Amazon rivers, select soft drinks and local beer/spirits are available throughout the day and wine is included with lunch and dinner. Wi-Fi is free (except in the Amazon or Galapagos, where it's not available), as is dining (including breakfast in bed and picnic lunches to take on shore) and all onboard entertainment and enrichment. Most shore excursions are complimentary, including the line's Active Adventure options.

You'll pay extra for gratuities, salon or spa treatments, laundry, onboard shop purchases and some special excursions.

What are Avalon Waterways’s most popular activities?

Shore excursions are at the heart of activities on any Avalon sailing. Options can range from active excursions, such as canoeing the Danube or jogging through Amsterdam, to cultural experiences, like following the life of an Austrian worker or taking part in an Amsterdam painting class. Passengers who prefer to explore on their own can use the AvalonGO app loaded with a list of nearby attractions and hours of operation, historical facts, maps and directions as well as local cafes, restaurants, bars and entertainment options.

Onboard, most passengers attend enrichment sessions, and the Local Favorites program brings regional performances onboard, as well as classes: tai chi or Mandarin lessons on the Yangtze, culinary demonstrations in France, etc.

Why go with Avalon Waterways?

  • Suite class ships feature floor-to-ceiling, retractable windows
  • Locally sourced wines and shore excursion included in fare
  • Cruises great rivers in Europe and Asia
  • Best For: English-speaking travelers who want to sail the world by river, exploring at their own pace
  • Not For: Families with young children or travelers who depend on wheelchairs

Best for: English-speaking travelers who want to sail the world by river, exploring at their own pace

Not for: Families with young children or travelers who depend on wheelchairs

Avalon Waterways Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Amazing first time river cruise adventure!

Each meal was delicious and the chef and the culinary team did a great job of incorporating the local cuisine and specialties to our daily menus.And, the local tour guides and bus drivers were very knowledgeable, professional, witty, and helpful.Read More
User Avatar
ATXAnn

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Great time on the Rhine!!

Cabins were very nice, food was fantastic, we enjoyed the happy hour which led into dinner, great atmosphere, again the staff was the reason!The ship was very smooth and roomy, lots of space for everyone, never felt crowded, even at the meal times, we decided to stay in Lucerne Switzerland for a couple days after, this was a great choice, Lucerne was a great place to finish off a wonderful trip, it’s about an hour from Basel and an hour to Zurich for the flight home, We would highly recommend Avalon!!Read More
User Avatar
Dunna

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 64s

a top notch experience

Before we were done my brother commented that this cruise ruined him for any future big ship cruises.The grilled buffets on the top deck were a very nice feature, but all the meals were excellently prepared and include many options, usually with a local theme.Read More
User Avatar
Greenfeet

few6-10 Cruises

Age 74s

Everything we expected and more!

We had a 2 day post cruise extension in Munich.Our cruise director, Tomas, did an outstanding job of preparing our excursions, as well as always having the answers to every question.Read More
User Avatar
Gigi137

few6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

