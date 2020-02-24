Lawn Club on Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises' Lawn Club debuted in 2008, making Celebrity Solstice the first cruise ship to feature a space with real grass. Five of Celebrity's cruise ships now have a Lawn Club space; two of them feature eateries designed to take advantage of its backyard-style setting.

What It Is

The Lawn Club is a top-deck oasis perfect for picnics, lounging and lunching -- it allows passengers the luxury of being barefoot in a half-acre of real grass, in the middle of the ocean. Adirondack chairs and hammocks add to the "sit and watch the world go by" feeling. Lawn games like bocce or croquet are available for free play during the day, and at night, live music might waft through cabanas available for private rental.

Cruisers who can't get enough of the greenery can enjoy alfresco dining here, but only on Celebrity Silhouette and Reflection.

The Lawn Club Grill

Making use of the Lawn Club's unique "backyard" atmosphere, the creative team at Celebrity designed a restaurant where the barbecue grill is king, and you can either enjoy a meal prepared for you, or get in on the action with the "Grill Master" experience. A gourmet salad bar, build-your-own flatbreads and over a dozen grill specialties fill the menu for dinner and lunch (on one sea day per cruise). If your party chooses to elect a Grill Master, he or she will be paired with a chef to prepare your group's meal. Expect tandoori chicken kabobs, lamb chops, rib-eye steak, salmon, lobster mac 'n' cheese and a host of spices and sauces. Warm fruit cobbler is a treat for dessert. Only on Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Silhouette.

The Porch

Stop in at The Porch, a casual seafood and raw bar, for sophisticated bites like a lobster roll, charcuterie board or blackened mahi mahi tacos with pitchers of homemade sangria. Order at the counter, but relax while your food is served at your table. The atmosphere of The Porch is meant to evoke an afternoon in the Hamptons; come for lunch or dinner. Only on Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Silhouette.

Alcoves

Also available exclusively on Reflection and Silhouette are private, cabana-style enclaves available for rent within the Lawn Club. The alcoves are shaded, and provide views of both the ocean and the lawn; included amenities are four bottles of water, a fresh fruit plate, fans and chilled towels. An alcove attendant can arrange spa treatments outside or bring food to you. Picnic packages include elaborate meals for two -- Mediterranean seafood pasta salad, organic breads with flavored olive oil, pear tart bordelaise -- plus a bottle of wine. The Bistro on Five basket is $50, the Tuscan Grille picnic is $70 and the Blu picnic basket is $90. An iPad preloaded with games and movies, as well as WiFi access, are available at your alcove for an additional fee. Celebrity's alcoves accommodate up to four people from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Price

The Lawn Club is free to use; an alcove will cost you $149 on a sea day and $99 on a port day (discounts are available for passengers who reserve alcoves for multiple days or an entire cruise); Lawn Club Grill charges a $45 per person cover to dine; The Porch charges $30 per person to have lunch or dinner. Alcohol is additional.

Ships

The Lawn Club is available onboard all Solstice-class vessels.