8 Best Seafood Cruise Restaurants

1. Sel de Mer

Ships: Holland America's Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam

Experience: This restaurant, whose name means "sea salt" in French, is Holland America's signature seafood brasserie. When possible, chefs choose fresh daily catches from local markets in ports of call. Sample menu items include salted fish, seafood chowder, scallops, crab salad, baked escargot and various types of shellfish including lobster and oysters. On select Holland America ships without the restaurant, Rudi's Sel de Mer pop-ups take place one evening of the cruise (typically in Pinnacle Grill).

Price: Fees apply on an a la carte basis, with appetizers starting at $6. But if you're planning to order a whole meal with wine, the experience can easily set you back $100 or more for two people. Pop-up venues have a set cover charge of $49 per person.