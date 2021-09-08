Newly renovated ship and first cruise of season for the Puget Sound. Max passengers is 175 but we only had around 80 with over 6o crew! Our experience was 150% better than our last ACL cruise in 2021 on the Constitution. More staff, more cleaning, and better organized. A lot of excursions were offered at each port. Very happy that Canada opened back up and we were able to go on the all day ...
The Columbia/Snake river on The American Pride was truly amazing. We had an incredible crew that took care of us. The speaker, David Miller not only delivered a great lecture on Lewis and Clark expedition, but enhanced our experience by displaying artifacts and foliage of the region. David gave us information about the many locks we went through. Lots of historical facts. Arts and crafts classes ...
October 19th, 2021
Who we are:
All of us were fully vaccinated and followed all guidelines during the cruise.
We are seasoned cruisers and have been on both river and ocean cruises in Europe, South America, Asia and Australia.
Why we chose ACL:
Like many other travelers we were ready to cruise but wanted to stay in the USA. Wanted to see Washington and Oregon and this sounded ...
This was my 5th cruise with American Cruise Lines. We cruised through Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands on this trip. We were supposed to go October of 2020, but that cruise was cancelled.
So the first thing to know is that I have enjoyed every single cruise I have been on with this company. They must treat their employees well because they seem to be a happy bunch. I love the educational ...
Just finished 1 week cruise on Queen of West Columbia & Snake River in Oct 2021. It was NOT "Small Ship Cruising Done Perfectly". The old ship is like a 2.5 star motel. The advertised "Exquisite Cuisine" was B average . The dinner rolls were always room temperature and hard. I recommend they switch to Hawaiian Sweet Rolls so that it's always soft. "Acclaimed Entertainment" consisted of ...
My husband and I had a wonderful time cruising the Sound and visiting the San Juan Islands with American Cruise Lines. While there was always whale watching during the cruise itself, nevertheless there was a special outing to view these wonderful creatures.
Additionally, other excursions of special note were the visit to the animal farm (a must see!) and the tour to Lake Crescent Lodge which ...
We chose this cruise because the itinerary looked interesting, the Covid-19 protocols seemed safe, and the other reviews of the cruise line looked promising. Big mistake. Huge.
The positives: interior crew was amazing! Such great attitudes and service by the stewardesses and dining staff. They were friendly, helpful, fun, and funny.
The negatives: everything else. Our itinerary got ...
Clearly this cruise in the San Juan Islands and Puget Sound was not worth the price.
The ‘ship’ we boarded looked nothing like the website picture in that the actual ship was clearly old and worn out. Rust was evident everywhere. The carpeting on the stairs needed to be thrown out, not just cleaned, it was that dirty and stained. That was the very first thing we noticed as we boarded and then ...
We were totally misled. This ship (Spirit 2) was supposed to cruise Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands. The name of the tour needs to be changed to Stop and Dock. We NEVER spent one day cruising. It was advertised with one (1) day at sea and we had NONE.....Zero.....Zilch. We stayed at a dock every night except one where we anchored. There was nothing to see in any of the towns we stopped ...
During a previous cruise, many fellow passengers said this was the best American mainland cruise they have been on. We agree. Scenery was phenomenal, going from the rain forest in Astoria, OR to wheat fields in Clarkston, WA. Excursions were interesting with very knowledgeable and entertaining guides. Focus was on Lewis and Clark's travel through the area. The small towns we visited turned out ...