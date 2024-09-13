USA Cruises

Statue of Liberty with the New York and New Jersey Skyline (Photo: kropic1/Shutterstock)

About USA Cruises

The United States wears many hats in the cruise industry. It's the homeport for almost all cruise ships that sail in the Caribbean, Mexican Riviera and Canada, as well as the Panama Canal. Florida has the most homeports, but New York City, Seattle, Galveston and other coastal cities are also cruising hubs. But the U.S. is more than just homeports. Bucket list itineraries like Alaska and Hawaii, and scenic rivers (primarily Mississippi, Ohio, and Columbia) not only draw cruisers from the U.S. but around the world.

We found you 4 cruises

We found you 4 cruises

Seabourn Venture
Seabourn Venture (Photo/Seabourn)

10 Night
Autumn Atlantic Migration

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Roald Amundsen
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)

8 Night
North America Cruise

84 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Roald Amundsen
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)

7 Night
North America Cruise

84 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Seabourn Venture
Seabourn Venture (Photo/Seabourn)

24 Night
Atlantic To The Amazon Basin

9 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

More about the USA

What is the best time to cruise to the USA?

The best time to cruise in the USA will vary greatly depending on the region. Cruises sailing from or stopping in Florida or Southern California are available year-round, but regions like Alaska, New England and the Pacific Northwest are primarily summer and early-fall destinations. Beyond ocean cruises, river cruises also depend greatly on the region.

Which cruise lines go to the USA?

All of the major U.S.-based cruise lines like Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity, Princess, Carnival, Holland America and Disney among others have ships that homeport in the U.S. and some itineraries that feature port stops in U.S. destinations (especially Hawaii and Alaska). Princess Cruises offers a number of itineraries that call on the ports of the scenic Pacific coast. Some international cruise lines like MSC Cruises and Cunard also have ships that homeport in the U.S.

What are some things to do in the USA?

Unless you book a cruise that has an actual port stop in the U.S. or you're taking a river cruise, much of what you can do and see will be before and after your sailing, particularly in cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, San Diego and Seattle. If you have time you can see a Broadway show in New York, check out the art deco architecture in Miami's South Beach, visit Pike Place Market in Seattle or tour the Kennedy Space Center near Orlando.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the USA?

No, U.S. citizens do not need passports to cruise within the United States or for cruises that begin and end in the same U.S. port.

What should I pack for a cruise to the USA?

What you pack will be highly dependent on the region of the U.S. and time of year of your cruise. Light layers and sun protection are always a good idea.

Related Cruises

Anacortes, Washington

Anacortes, Washington

3 Reviews
Baltimore

Baltimore

404 Reviews
Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

828 Reviews
Beaufort

Beaufort

1 Review
Boothbay Harbor

Boothbay Harbor

3 Reviews
Burlington

Burlington

Charleston

Charleston

307 Reviews
Chattanooga

Chattanooga

Chicago

Chicago

1 Review
Cleveland

Cleveland

2 Reviews
Detroit

Detroit

1 Review
Duluth

Duluth

3 Reviews
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)

2,278 Reviews
Friday Harbor, Washington

Friday Harbor, Washington

2 Reviews
Galveston

Galveston

767 Reviews
Houston

Houston

128 Reviews
Jacksonville

Jacksonville

124 Reviews
Los Angeles

Los Angeles

622 Reviews
Marietta

Marietta

Miami

Miami

2,809 Reviews
Milwaukee

Milwaukee

2 Reviews
Mobile

Mobile

59 Reviews
Monterey

Monterey

55 Reviews
Morehead City

Morehead City

New Bedford

New Bedford

1 Review
New Orleans

New Orleans

734 Reviews
New York (Brooklyn, Red Hook)

New York (Brooklyn, Red Hook)

66 Reviews
New York (Manhattan)

New York (Manhattan)

1,150 Reviews
Norfolk

Norfolk

31 Reviews
Palm Beach

Palm Beach

38 Reviews
Peoria

Peoria

Philadelphia

Philadelphia

1 Review
Plymouth

Plymouth

Point Pleasant

Point Pleasant

Port Angeles (Washington)

Port Angeles (Washington)

Port Canaveral (Orlando)

Port Canaveral (Orlando)

2,490 Reviews
Salem

Salem

San Diego

San Diego

358 Reviews
San Francisco

San Francisco

418 Reviews
Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara

49 Reviews
Savannah

Savannah

1 Review
St. Paul

St. Paul

Tampa

Tampa

663 Reviews
Tunica

Tunica

Yorktown

Yorktown

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.