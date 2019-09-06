  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Royal Caribbean Seattle Cruise Reviews

Promenade
Perfect Day at CocoCay - Coco Beach Club
Nassau Embarkation
Perfect Day at CocoCay - Coco Beach Club socially distant sun
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
509 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 509 Royal Caribbean Seattle Cruise Reviews

NO ACTIVITIES!!! WONDERFUL SERVICE BY EVERYONE ELSE

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
WCcruising
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was welcome back cruise since Covid. So blessed to be able to sail again. We had to wear mask in common areas. Everyone was vaccinated except children under 16. There were only 600 or so people on this ship so the service was amazing from the waiters, bartenders, etc. Everyone was so nice. In fact it was the best cruise out of 25 cruises for service. NEGATIVE!!!! - activities - I ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Big Ship, but lacking in activities

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
FeisMum
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Like most things, one can make it great, which is what we did after adjusting our expectations. All the good... Blazing fast embarkation. 10/10 on the new method RCL. The staff, aside from one waiter, is probably the best staff we have ever had. In the past I have felt the staff were urged to make their presence known. As in “look what I am doing for you right now.” This staff you knew ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Should NOT be called a Glacier Cruise-SHIP is too BIG to get near it!

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
AngelaV1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I am a Royal only cruiser and this cruise was a huge disappointment for many reasons. I booked a balcony room on the 13th floor. Most of this floor has an obstructed view with support beams and a roof overhang that blocks most of the sky. It is NOT sold as "obstructed" I spent the first day of the cruise unpacking, packing ,moving to better view room and unpacking again. This could have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

Lost luggage, touristy ports, mediocre food, too many people/too few elevators

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
clgordon
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted trip to Alaska, friends were going. Didn't realize how enormous ship was (meaning huge lines for the inadequate number of elevators, time-consuming just to travel to and from cabin to everything). On other cruises, I knew I was being squeezed for extra money--on this cruise, it felt like I was constantly being held up by my ankles and shaken for every last penny. The extra-cost Jamie ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Exceeded our expectations

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
mostrow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Reviews are all about expectations. I read many of these reviews and it is like they were not on the Ovation. Wife and I been on over 160 separate cruises and many on RCI sailings. The ship is beautiful and the staff and crew were very nice and very happy. In my experience a happy crew, equal a happy ship. Embarkation: My family arrived at the Port of Seattle at 1:30 pm. We actually read ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Traveled with children

A Fantastic Way to Explore Alaska and the Yukon for our 34th anniversary!

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
Katiebear64
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Prior to sailing: We purchased "The Key" which was a very good investment for us both. I also pre-scheduled our excursions (2 directly from Royal Caribbean International and 2 from other vendors) and activities such as IFly and the North Star along with pre-booking our night to see Pixels and the Escape Room. I drafted a calendar of events, activities, and dinner times and places we wanted to do ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Bought it All and Had a Ball.

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
katepaxton
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just came back from final Alaska run before it re-positioned to Australia and pretty much loved it all. Our group booked the ultimate drinks and dining packages before the cruise to have freedom on board and we're all glad we did. Drink package was definitely a deal if you drink water, coffee, juice, soda and 4+ drinks over the course of a day. All the restaurants very good but standouts were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Stunning Ship!

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
CNickMN
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This is a gorgeous ship! The layout is very unlike most of the other RCCL ships because it was made for a different type of itinerary. We did Alaska in mid-September. The outdoor pool was heated, and we had no issue swimming in it. But there is also a covered pool and an adults-only solarium with some smaller soaking-type pools. It's all very comfortable with plenty of space to watch the scenery ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Best cruise ever!

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
icb3612
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Alaska has always been on my bucket list of cruises and finally got to go for our 24th Anniversary. Weather really worked in our favor- Recommend the Safari Photo Shoot excursion which includes glacier and whale watching. About 45 min light hiking to glacier. Our guide was incredibly helpful with appropriate camera settings and other photography tips for outdoors and at water level for whales. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great Cruise

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
BradnCorinne
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We arrived in Seattle a day before the cruise . We visited space needle and all tourist spots stayed at Hyatt House across from the space needle so it was convenient for walking . There is a free shuttle from waterfront up to space needle. Took a town car to port terminal it was $60 and very relaxing and Only a few dollars more than a taxi. Ovation is a beautiful ship with plenty to. Solarium ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Large Balcony - 1 Bedroom

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Seattle
Ponant Seattle Cruise Reviews
Ponant Seattle Cruise Reviews
Alaskan Dream Cruises Seattle Cruise Reviews
American Cruise Lines Seattle Cruise Reviews
UnCruise Adventures Seattle Cruise Reviews
American Queen Steamboat Company Seattle Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.