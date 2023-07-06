ACL engenders fierce passenger loyalty, so it's clearly doing a lot of things right. On our cruise, 31 of the 145 passengers -- 21 percent -- were repeat ACL cruisers. They included a couple that was sailing for the 15th time, and a solo woman on her 12th cruise. Not bad for a line that launched its first ship in 2000.

The 175-passenger Constellation's decor lacks flashiness. But who needs glitz when dazzling shoreline is never far from view? Interiors are both attractive in decor and sensible in design. Its six public rooms and 90 staterooms on five decks exude a classic beach-house vibe without going overboard on the nautical themes. Interior spaces are roomy and decorated in soothing, seashore hues of blue, green and coral. Furnishings range from cushioned, white wicker-look chairs and sofas in the fourth-floor Sky Lounge, to more formal groupings comprised of blue and white upholstered sofas and chairs, and blonde wood tables in the larger Chesapeake Lounge on Deck 3. Three intimate lounges offer solitude for those seeking a quiet nook. But other than the evening cocktail hour, public spaces never feel crowded. On the whole, the ambiance echoes that of visiting the seaside retreat of a tasteful friend.

Exterior deck space is plentiful in proportion to the size of the ship. Deck 4 has a pleasant covered spot for lounging, eating and drinking. On Deck 5, the aft sun deck is a partially covered area that was rarely occupied on our cruise. The open-air sun deck above it features a putting green and more spots to lounge.

On our cruise, the ship had roughly a 3:1 guest-to-crew ratio. But despite the youthful staff's eager attitude and hustle-it work ethic, it lacked polish. Some are students in hospitality programs and were on one-time short-term contracts before returning to school. They'll likely excel at their craft someday, but a lot of them are still learning.