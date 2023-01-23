Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Nova

My wife and I chose this cruise because it left where we wanted (New York, a 30 minute cab ride from our apartment) and went where we wanted to go (Barbados) with stops on the way (Bermuda, San Juan, St Barts) we like, plus it was a new ship, looked beautiful in the photos and we like being at sea. We're not ardent cruisers, but will take traveling by ship over an airplane when a ship is an ...