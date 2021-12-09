We’ve sailed 4 times with Silversea - but never again!
We paid $45,000 for a Silver Suite on Deck 11. Well worth the extravagance - great comfort and butler service very good.
And there the satisfaction ended!
Food aboard is adequate; quality of meat 2 notches below what were used to. Lamb and beef poor. Lobster and turbot very good. Shrimps watery from freezer.
Quality of food ...
This was a charter by Atlantis, an all gay cruise. It was advertised as discounted I have always wanted to travel on a Silversea ship & this was a great opportunity to do so.
This is not a large ship therefore do not expect lots of entertainment. The casino is very small. This is more about the cruise experience & the ports of call. No grand atrium. No shopping mall. I think there are ...
This was a February vacation that we normally do to enjoy some warm/hot weather.
One of our party had sailed SilverSea for an Alaska cruise, so we decided on a Caribbean cruise, originated in Barbados (not fun to travel to during the Covid era) and cruised 10 nights back to Fort Lauderdale. Believe the ship had a little over 400 passengers, so we were able to enjoy all of the restaurants and ...
Covid clearly impacted this cruise. We were told that 10 percent of the crew was in quarantine, then told later that it was closer to 50%. This included the cruise director, who was absent the entire cruise, and the captain, who we were told was still providing direction and in charge. Reportedly, no crew member required medical treatment, which was great news. Of course, this impacted ...
We booked 2 back-to-back cruises. Boarding was a joke with only 2 lateral flow testing stations and registration (which itself took some 15 minutes) for 350+ passengers. What we didn't know was that the previous cruise had suffered a Covid outbreak, with all sorts of rumours about numbers circulating amongst those onboard. Thereafter, it soon became obvious that there were problems. 4 restaurants ...
We booked this cruise 18 months ago to be a short relaxing getaway after the holidays to warmer climate. Unfortunately, Omicron hit, too late to back out so we hoped for the best. COVID test at embarkment (Barbados) actually wasn't too bad, 30 - 40 min. so don't let COVID procedures stop you from cruising. If you get seasick easily then understand this is a small ship and it does roll a bit - ...
This was our fourth cruise on the Spirit. We love the staff and the ship. Butler and room attendent were very good. Upon arrival cleanliness was definitely suspect. We complained and they fixed that day and going forward no real issues. We only had service to the room in the evening. Covid spread was definitely all around us particularly in our mid ship level 6 location thus our desire to not have ...
Having had the privilege of Hosting the luxury cruise line forums, (Silversea, Seabourn, Regent, Crystal and SeaDream) for the last 21 years, it was time to finally experience, first hand, what Silversea was all about!
I boarded the Silver Spirit December 9, 2021 in Ft. Lauderdale Florida for a 12 day Caribbean cruise.
EMBARKATION
The pre-cruise documents stated that the time for ...
Having cruised all over the world on various lines, we thought we would try Silversea. We had heard good things about it and thought it was an upscale cruise line. We were wrong!
These are the reasons we did not like this cruise line.
The cruise was Fort Lauderdale to Fort Lauderdale traveling to the West Indies.
Restaurant service is slow
Food was not good quality
The food was very ...
This was our first Silversea cruise and we were looking forward to 12 relaxing days of 6 star treatment!
Good: Room was spacious. Loved the food and service at the Grill/pool bar. We had steak, burgers, fish, chicken, salads (all of which was great). Also enjoyed the brick oven pizza and gelato. Probably the best gelato we have had outside of Italy! We did not go to any of the shows, but ...