  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Royal Caribbean Port Canaveral (Orlando) Cruise Reviews

Bed and seating area, Cabin
Desk and storage area
Cabin 6720, Junior Suite
Balcony
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
4058 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 4,058 Royal Caribbean Port Canaveral (Orlando) Cruise Reviews

2 NIght Test Cruise- Overall Impressions and What to Expect.

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
WEGL81
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just got back from the 2 night test cruise on board Mariner of the Seas sailing from Port Canaveral to Coco Cay. I thought I would write this review while it is fresh in my mind to let people know what to expect when they cruise with Royal Caribbean in the Covid era (at least with today's protocols). My wife and I have been on 30+ cruises, but our Diamond status is reciprocal from Celebrity. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Anniversary Cruise

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Sharenamichele
2-5 Cruises

My husband and I booked this cruise for our anniversary. We wanted to try one of the mega ships and we are glad we chose Harmony of the Seas. There was so much to do and see on Harmony. This cruise was the last cruise before the Covid shut down so we got very lucky. Due to weather our cruise was moved from an Eastern Caribbean Cruise to a Western Caribbean Cruise. Our hope was to visit new ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Relaxing cruise to the Bahamas

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
jdeloache
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I "won" a pair of tickets at a charity auction for any 3 or 4 night Bahamas/Caribbean cruise, and wasn't disappointed in my choice. This was my third and my partners first cruise. The oceanview stateroom was good. A bit plain and some of the seating was stained for having just come out a a $120 million renovation. Nothing felt overly crowded given that this was early college spring break and two ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Great time for a first cruise especially - I'm hooked

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Tara Woodbury
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My sister and I had both never been on a cruise and decided we would try one together since noone else in either of our families want to go. We had a great price and I got some on board credit with my purchase so I was happy. We embarked in about 20 minutes. No issues at all. I was nervous what to expect and other than the fact that the security people from the port were a little rude (think ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Loved Harmony of the Seas

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Serenity777
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first big ship. Loved it. We had the key program which was our only disappointment. We got the run around from crew when we asked where key disembark breakfast and gangway was. Communication to key guests is sadly lacking. Its a shame as the program could be great. Coastal kitchen food and service was excellent. As junior suite guests we were allowed to have dinner there but our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Windy cruising on the Harmony

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
CruiseLunatic
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as we wanted to try a more recently built ship. The overall cruise was good. No real show stoppers, but there was some concerns. Embarkation was absolutely perfect. We never stopped moving from our shuttle to inside the ship. While on the subject, the disembarkation was the fastest ever. This new facial recognition for those with passports was so fast I was concerned it ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Lots to do! Will be sailing this ship again!

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Lkmarx
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Our friends recommended HOS. We had an amazing time with our two teen daughters and group of friends which consisted of 4 other families. The weather/wind is beyond the control of the captain. We didn’t get to port at Costa Maya because of the high winds that day and there were a few times of rough seas. Will never do a sailing for Roatan again. That port was over crowded and not ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Traveled with children

Large Ship With Luxury Yacht-like Feel

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
saltwaterhappy
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Several times a year, we plan dive cruises - that is, we cruise, and wherever we go, we scuba dive! You can read more about that on my blog at DeepWaterHappy.com - just search for "cruise" and you will find several articles about turning a cruise ship into a mobile dive site! We knew the ship was one of the largest we had been on recently, but were pleasantly surprised that although large, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Excellent cruise for family

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
mtab
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were a group of couples. The ship is very nice with lots for young people to do. We are experienced cruisers and our favorite is Princess as Royal Caribbean has too many children on board. But let me give you the good and bad, in my opinion. We needed wheelchairs since having recent surgery. The wheelchair service was excellent but be sure to sign up. Don't worry about the time frame as ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

Friendly ship! Good value for short getaway!

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
ROYERSKINE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are Royal Caribbean loyalist but have also sailed on Carnival and Disney ships. Frankly all have their advantages and different price points, but RC seems to bring the best value for the dollar. We sailed on Mariner many years ago and chose her because the short itinerary and stop in the new Coco Cay was appealing to us. Our four night trip overall was very good. Friendly staff and a ship that ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Port Canaveral (Orlando)
Holland America Line Port Canaveral (Orlando) Cruise Reviews
Holland America Line Port Canaveral (Orlando) Cruise Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line Port Canaveral (Orlando) Cruise Reviews
Princess Cruises Port Canaveral (Orlando) Cruise Reviews
Celebrity Cruises Port Canaveral (Orlando) Cruise Reviews
Costa Cruises Port Canaveral (Orlando) Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.