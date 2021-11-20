We consider ourselves as easily pleased and fair - so here goes
The boarding at Civitavecchia (Rome) was seamless at our allocated time. We had all our paper work ready and check-in complete, with COVID test etc, which I think helped as there were plenty of folk sitting around waiting. If you do decide to get a test there, yes, as advertised, it will cost $65. There were places apparently in ...
We did a 7 night repositioning Greek Isles cruise.
It's our 3rd on Princess (20+ cruises in total).
We've cruised on the Royal princess before which is a same class ship. But the regal is slightly better in design.
Pros.....
- The ship is lovely. Understated luxury. The swimming pools and hot tubs are great. Well equipped modern gym.
- Staff were all amazing. A real credit to ...
It's probably going to be difficult to describe the full extend of our disappointment with this cruise, but I'll give it my best try, with as much detail as possible so that you can appreciate why we were so disappointed.
Embarkation
Got on after spending an endless time waiting for an antigen test (which later showed up on the invoice as a $65 pp charge, when it doesn't even cost half ...
-Foods:
From good to excellent. The serving potions in the dinning rooms are smaller but of course, you can always order more.
-Services:
Beyond expectations (state room staffs, dining room staffs, services desk staffs). I lost all my baggage at the airport, and get on board with just my backpack. Service desk people gave us $250 for emergency spending and three days later, all my ...
Balcony Cabin:
I stayed in a balcony cabin on deck 8 aft. The cabin itself was a good size and had tons of storage including a double spread wardrobe, 6 draws, 2 bed side tables, under bed storage (for suitcases) and storage under the sink in the bathroom. There was a small 1 seater lounger and a stool underneath the vanity station. There was a hairdryer, a safe and a kettle in my cabin (I ...
Took this transatlantic with family and my dad's cousin loved everything from the ports to the food to the staff very friendly captain gave the weather every morning at 1000 am very morning weather was great for the crossing.orderd the strip steak and pasta was amazing.had to skip azores because of weather I understood took the ship from Athens to Rome transportation to the ship in Athens was ...
I have never been on a trans-Atlantic cruise before or on NCL. NCL overall 5 stars for the ship’s crew. They were always polite and helpful. The food was great and the entertainment good. The specialized dining was very good especially enjoyed LeBistro and LaCucina. Portugal shoreline is amazing—definitely worth getting up to watch as ship ports. Malaga, Spain was a favorite for us very pretty ...
We did a 17 day cruise with a pre cruise land tour. We were on the Getaway in December from 5-22, 2021 in a mid ship balcony out of Italy. We chose this cruise to replace our canceled cruise to Tahiti from the beginning of Covid. We were excited about Europe. We stayed two days in Rome prior to the cruise and loved Vatican City. The testing prior to boarding at the terminal was confusing. They ...
I waited to write this trying to be fair and take the Covid protocols into account but even without Covid this ship is like a mish/mash of other ships. Bits of this and that...you soon start feeling you've been on the ship before. Deck, two tiny pools and massive slides etc. for kids. Naturally Cagney's, La Bistro, La Cuchina, were at their best as always. O'Sheehans was the only place with ...
Our Princess TA from Rome was cancelled. The price and itinerary worked for us so we booked our first NCL cruise. We have been on 38 cruises, mostly Princess tho we have tried Cunard, Disney, MSC, Carnival
Bottom line? I would never take this ship if fully booked. Even at 40% capacity there were some long lines. I will give NCL a try again—and bought two Future cruise certificates. Also, ...