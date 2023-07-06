  • Write a Review
Norwegian Gem Review

4.0 / 5.0
2,549 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Kim Foley MacKinnon
Contributor

While not one of Norwegian Cruise Line's newest or largest vessels, Norwegian Gem nonetheless has a fierce fan base. It has a large number of repeat passengers who love this particular ship, Norwegian's casual Freestyle Cruising concept, its excellently produced Las Vegas-style shows and its wide variety of dining options

Built in 2007 and refitted in 2015, Norwegian Gem ranks as an accessible ship with enough fun options to satisfy most cruisers. Open deck space is generous, and hardly a public room on the ship doesn't offer great views of the passing ocean or scenery.

The fun starts as soon as you board Gem via the Atrium on Deck 7, which serves as a busy hub of activities, from live musical performances to trivia contests to movies. Overhead, an eye-catching custom chandelier features color-changing lights, and the centrally located Java Cafe & Bar is usually packed from morning to night.

Flexibility and a casual vibe are hallmarks of Norwegian's Freestyle Cruising, which means that almost 2,400 passengers can enjoy the freedom to dine where, when and with whom they wish (other than at the specialty restaurants, which usually need reservations) and only have to dress up for dinner if they want to. Many passengers come prepared for the ship's theme nights, one of which is the popular Glow Party, an amped-up version of the ship's former White Hot Party, where passengers are encouraged to wear white or neon clothing.

Perusing the Freestyle Daily newsletter reveals a staggering amount of activities to choose from, some of which cost extra but many of which are free, such as the always-popular scavenger hunt, silly pool contests, card lessons and food demonstrations.

Norwegian Gem's wide variety of onboard activities offers something for every type of traveler, from gambling through the night to meeting other passengers in friendly competitions to simply lounging by the pool. It would be a challenge to do everything, but trying is a fun occupation at sea.

About

Passengers: 2394
Crew: 1070
Passenger to Crew: 2.24:1
Launched: 2007
Shore Excursions: 1160

Sails To

Canada & New England, Bahamas, Panama Canal & Central America, Western Caribbean, Bermuda, Western Mediterranean, Europe, Mediterranean, Eastern Caribbean, Caribbean

Sails From

Boston, Quebec City, Miami, Rome, Civitavecchia, Bilbao, Istanbul, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Venice

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Meals in two main dining rooms and the Garden Cafe/Great Outdoors buffets, plus meals and snacks at O'Sheehan's, Orchid Garden and Topsiders Bar & Grill; also continental breakfast room service

  • Production shows in the main theater

  • Most onboard activities, except where noted

  • Use of the Pulse Fitness Center (excluding most classes)

  • Use of the sports deck

  • Programs at the Splash Academy kids club (fees apply for late-night activities, mealtime supervision)

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities ($15.50 per person, per day for standard staterooms; $18.50 per person, per day for anyone staying in The Haven or in Concierge-category rooms, and all non-The Haven suites)

  • Drinks, except water, tea, basic coffee and select juices from the buffet

  • Room service ($9.95 surcharge per order, waived for suites and continental breakfast orders)

  • Specialty dining

  • Auto-gratuities of 20 percent for all beverage, spa, salon and specialty dining purchases

  • Mandara Spa & Salon services

  • Most fitness classes and all personal training

  • Access to the Mandara Spa Thermal Suite

  • Select daily activities, including alcohol tastings, arts and crafts classes, bingo and game shows ("Deal or No Deal")

  • After-hours Splash Academy supervision

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Photos and artwork sold onboard

  • If you choose to bring wine onboard, there is a $15 corkage fee (no hard liquor permitted)

Fellow Passengers

Passengers are predominantly from the U.S. and Canada. The average age varies. On longer cruises, the ship appeals to older passengers. On seven-night trips, and especially during school holiday seasons, it's dominated by families.

More so than other ships we've cruised on, we found our fellow Gem passengers loved to talk to strangers, making for a very convivial atmosphere onboard.

Norwegian Gem Dress Code

Daytime: Pretty much anything goes during the day, which means summer and casual dresses, skirts, regular or capri pants, shorts, jeans and tops for women and khakis, jeans, shorts and casual shirts for men. Swimwear is OK at the buffet and outdoor restaurant, but a shirt or a cover-up and shoes are required.

Evening: At night, smart-casual is preferred in the dining rooms and specialty restaurants. For women, this means slacks or jeans, dresses, skirts and tops. For men, jeans or slacks with a collared shirt and closed-toed shoes are ideal. That isn't to say we didn't see plenty of people sporting T-shirts, though.

Not permitted: Tank tops (for men), flip-flops, baseball caps, visors or jeans that are overly faded, with holes or tears are a no-no in the main dining rooms and specialty restaurants.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Code: Norwegian.

More about Norwegian Gem

Where does Norwegian Gem sail from?

Norwegian Gem departs from Boston, Quebec City, Miami, Rome, Civitavecchia, Bilbao, Istanbul, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, and Venice

Where does Norwegian Gem sail to?

Norwegian Gem cruises to Boston, Bar Harbor, Halifax, Sydney (Nova Scotia), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Saguenay, Quebec City, Portland (Maine), Venice, Kotor, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Argostoli (Kefalonia), Dubrovnik, Athens (Piraeus), Split, Miami, Key West, Great Stirrup Cay, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Cartagena (Colombia), Colon (Cristobal), Puerto Limon, Harvest Caye, Cozumel, King's Wharf, Rome (Civitavecchia), Cannes, Florence (Livorno), Saint-Tropez, Barcelona, Ibiza, Seville, Lisbon, Porto (Leixoes), Bilbao, Gibraltar, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), La Spezia (Cinque Terre), Istanbul, Kusadasi, Alexandria, Cairo (Port Said), Jerusalem (Ashdod), Haifa (Tel Aviv), Limassol, Rhodes, Naples, Taormina (Messina), Zakynthos, Marseille, Ponta Delgada, New York (Manhattan), St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Tortola, San Juan, Amsterdam, London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury), Brugge (Bruges), Le Havre, La Coruna, Vigo, Ocho Rios, La Romana (Casa de Campo), Bonaire, Aruba, Barbados, Antigua, St. Kitts (Port Zante), Curacao, Ravenna (Bologna), Trieste, Koper, Bari, Hvar, Zadar, and Katakolon (Olympia)

How much does it cost to go on Norwegian Gem?

Cruises on Norwegian Gem start from $405 per person.

Is Norwegian Gem a good ship to cruise on?

Norwegian Gem won 5 awards over the years.
Norwegian Gem Cruiser Reviews

Great First Cruise

I would definitely cruise with Norwegian Gem again in the future!Read More
datruth

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Lacks Luster

We have definitely put a pause on cruises with Norwegian and very disappointed about that. I definitely do not recommend the " tired paint peeling Gem" !Read More
Peublo Traveler

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

The gem has lost its luster

The gem band was very good the few times they played, most of the entertainment was lack luster.Read More
Larry Madden

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Free at Sea, The best at Sea

Norwegian contacted us and gave us a personal cruise consultant, who was outstanding. I had her direct line and could call her any time.Read More
Acton Cruiser

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

