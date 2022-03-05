Review for Regal Princess to Caribbean - Eastern

We choose this itinerary because it was just out islands. Food was so-so. debarkation was horrible because the ship docked at a far away terminal from the one it left and we required a shuttle to get to the parking lot, No one notified us of this and it was total chaos trying to get on the right bus and the driver was not helpful with our heavy luggage.Some entertainers were bad and did not have ...