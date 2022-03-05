We had two cruises canceled in the past two years due to COVID - a 14 day Mediterranean n June 2020 and a Thanksgiving 2021 cruise to Aruba. Since we had to use our cruise credits, we booked a cruise to the Eastern Caribbean in 2022, shortly after Carnival Inc completed its restart - or so they claimed.
The restart of service lags behind the k bel of service we previously expected from ...
My husband and I travel quite often on land tours as well as cruises. An opportunity came up to go to the Caribbean on the Enchanted Princess. We have travelled on Princess quite a few times and we’re looking forward to getting back on board.
Initial Embarking and the final Disembarking went very quickly. There were plenty of Princess crew members around to provide assistance. During ...
We choose this itinerary because it was just out islands. Food was so-so. debarkation was horrible because the ship docked at a far away terminal from the one it left and we required a shuttle to get to the parking lot, No one notified us of this and it was total chaos trying to get on the right bus and the driver was not helpful with our heavy luggage.Some entertainers were bad and did not have ...
The price was right to trying cruising again. This cruise was average at best. Nothing to write home about. The front line crew members were great and so happy to be back to work. Most were engaging and helpful. Some not so much but probably due to over work. The problem of just being an ok experience comes those higher up. There was lack of entrainment, lack of crew ( they were great) as we were ...
We had some extra credits after rescheduling our cancelled European cruise from 2019 so we found this 5 day cruise on a good deal. It was a shorter cruise with only 2 ports but being first time cruisers and knowing we had the same ship booked for Europe in July we thought it would be a great way to familiarize ourselves with the Regal.
The cruise started rough with some poor guidance at the ...
I have cruised on Holland america, Disney, Celebrity, and Royal Caribbean but never on Princess. I heard so many great things about Princess that I decided to try. Our cruise was five nights to the Caribbean. The service was just horrible. I have no idea why because there seemed to be enough staff. The staff did not seem happy, not a lot of smiles. For instance, i asked for extra dressing ...
We were not impressed with the Caribbean Princess at all. The ship was old, outdated and dirty. It was not appealing decorating wise. Nothing particular about the atrium. The windows on the 15th floor (Market buffet) were streaky and dirty. The public restroom outside a lounge was old and dated, the toilet bowl was black with stain, cracked tile in the floor. There was not enough variety of ...
First and foremost we chose this cruise because we simply needed a relaxing break. Cruise brochures and cruise-line web sites always over promise and fail to deliver and this cruise was no different. The trick is to realise this and to be adaptable no matter what happens as a vacation is supposed to be stress free.
Our original plan was to have our family with us including our 6 mth old ...
Chose this cruise for the ship and for the ports.
The Ports were great (be aware, Grand Turk excursions were cancelled) St.Kitts and St.Thomas were wonderful and the excursions were on.
The Ship - Ouch... Not ready to cruise. So the two specialty dining "Seafood and BBQ" located at the back of L15 were closed the entire cruise, we were not previously notified of this. The entire ship, ...
This was our first cruising experience with Princess, our first cruise since the pandemic started and our 4th cruise overall.
Embarkation: We stayed close to the Ft. Lauderdale port and could have walked as the Sky Princess was docked very close, but ended up paying for a shuttle. In case you are wondering, the Hilton and Holiday Inn Express are very walkable to Princess pier #2. There is a ...