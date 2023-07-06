Regal Princess is a near twin of fleetmate Royal Princess, so it has mostly the same features. These include the SeaWalk, a cantilevered glass walkway that juts out from the Lido Deck, allowing passengers to take in unobstructed views of the sea below. It's a fun touch, though it loses its appeal after you've taken the walk once. Editor's Tip: For a fun photo, station one person on the promenade on Deck 7, directly below the SeaWalk. Have the model look up to the SeaWalk and wave. Snap a pic looking down through the SeaWalk.

When Royal Princess debuted, passengers complained that two staples on the lines' other ships were lacking: the aft pool and the promenade deck. In response, Princess made changes to get versions of those on Regal Princess, with some success. The aft pool is a solid, though small, addition to Regal Princess, but the promenade still misses the mark. It doesn't wrap the ship like a true promenade; instead, it comprises two outdoor decks -- one portside, the other starboard side -- that are only accessible by cutting through the ship.

A highlight onboard is the food, which we enjoyed in most venues. The buffet offers tremendous variety, with many options for international palates, and the for-fee restaurants -- specifically Sabatini's and Crown Grill -- are reasonably priced. Still, those who don't want to pay have enough options that they won't feel slighted. Conversely, those who want to splurge on the Chef's Table and the Winemaker's dinner will likely feel as if it was money well spent.

Regal Princess is part of Princess' Medallion Class of ships, which makes use of the innovative OceanMedallion. The system includes a wearable OceanMedallion, which is used to make purchases and automatically unlock your cabin door when you approach it. It also involves a robust smartphone app that lets passengers send messages and locate each other on the ship, as well as navigate their way to onboard venues. You can also use it to order food, drinks and other retail items to other location, such as your poolside deck chair.

While this new technology represents a major evolution for the line, Princess fans will still find the things they love about the line onboard this ship. The overall vibe is relaxing and fun -- exactly what you want a vacation to be.