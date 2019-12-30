Our cruise was great til Holyhead Wales. It was a cold and windy day and on way into shore our tender boat stalled and couldn’t restart. We drifted in the waves and hit the shore wall grinding the under carriage of the boat. After multi failed attempts to start the tender and drifting a rescue tender was called. The rope we were attached to our rescue broke and a second was attempted. This time we ...
We boarded the Ruby princess in Auckland for a 14 night cruise over new years all the way to Sydney.
As we boarded the ship which was fine & easy to do, there were no offices to greet us just custom people, ( in the past we have always been greeted by offices ) made our way to our balcony cabin on deck 11, our room service man was there, nice enough man, I asked what type of animal would he ...
We were super excited for this cruise and left feeling disappointed as it definitely did not live up to expectations. Yes we missed 2 ports of call due to bad weather but that is nothing Princess can be held responsible for. What they can be held responsible for is how they choose to amend guest entertainment so we actually had something to do during the extra at sea days (7 out of 14). Highlights ...
We chose this cruise as an celebration of my birthday. The Ruby did not meet our expectations at all. The staff was not at all customer oriented and for the most parr were just going through the motions. The buffet was subpar. The Vines lounge was excellent and a great offering. The staff in this lounge made our cruise. Overall This was by far the worst cruise we have taken and we have taken 7, ...
Chose this cruise purely to sail through the Fjords of New Zeland and set up 1TB of memory on a brand new phone at huge expense to record it all..
We took a new $400 massager for pre existing ailments which got confiscated at embarkment.
All meals are extremely sub par,tasteless and repetitive...hope you like pork..Bacon is always hard ..ALWAYS..The meals you pay for in the total price are ...
This was our first Princess cruise, having sailed previously with Carnival and P&O Australia (loyalty recognition rocks!).
We had booked through Princess Cruise Planner and unfortunately this caused all of the issues we experienced on the trip. Due to his error he had to cancel our booking and rebook, which then lost our cabin and he couldn’t get it back. We ended up ...
This cruise was on our bucket list and we have been looking forward to it for a long time. We got on the cruise ship with no problems. When we went up to the Lido deck the windows had not been cleaned from previous cruise. This was a 2 week cruise and they never cleaned them. By the end of the cruise, it was very hard to see out of them while you ate. The food was very disappointing. Not a lot of ...
We just completed a very enjoyable cruise to New Zealand on the Ruby Princess. It was our first time cruising on Princess although have cruised many times with other companies. The ship was recently refurbished and everything was in good working order and nicely presented. Everything was spotlessly clean and neat. We were upgraded to a suite which was a fantastic experience with all the added ...
We book based upon itinerary, but have taken four long cruises on Princess. For this cruise we had Club Class D503. Platinum Membership.
a. Crew members were very friendly and helpful. They brought a lot of enjoyment to our cruise.
b. The Club Class dinning is very good to excellent, well worth it.
c. Many of the excursions we took were well done: bike & wine tour, bike & ...
Australia/NZ have been on our bucket list forever. After much discussion, we decided that a cruise would be the least stressful way to go, if indeed we were going to do it. We have been on several Princess cruises in the past and the idea of unpacking once and being able to sleep in the same bed for two weeks appealed to us. Our past cruises with Princess have been mostly positive and we signed ...