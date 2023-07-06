Best For: Travelers looking for a relaxing cruise with plenty of food and beverage options.

Not For: Folks who need waterslides, go-kart tracks and the like.

Bottom Line: Majestic Princess offers an enjoyable cruise experience with some unique twists not found on the line's other ships.

Originally designed for cruises from Shanghai to suit the Chinese market, the 2017-built Majestic Princess has since decamped from Asia for the shores of North America, where it began cruising Alaska, the California Coast and Mexican Riviera in 2021.

Thanks to its Chinese pedigree, the Majestic Princess cruise ship is unique in the Princess fleet, boasting a handful of features found only onboard this ship, such as the superb Chinese-themed specialty restaurant Harmony . Another distinctive Majestic Princess highlight is the magnificent adults only Hollywood Pool Club that provides much-needed indoor pool and leisure space when the ship is sailing the cooler seas of Alaska.

Plus, Majestic Princess still retains the best features developed for Princess's Grand Class vessels, like the Piazza-style atrium and expands on them, while also including the best features of the Royal Class to which Majestic Princess belongs.

The Majestic Princess Deck Plan Packs in Excellent Entertainment and Dedicated Spaces for All Ages

The 3,560-passenger Majestic Princess has a fun, relaxed vibe that offers a great mix of lively entertainment and quieter spots. Its well-organized deck plan and three elevator banks allow for easy access to all parts of the ship, often without the long lines found on other ships.

Onboard entertainment is offered nightly and ranges from Broadway-style shows to more standard trivia nights and game shows. These are complemented by an abundance of live musical performances throughout the ship, from the Majestic Princess Ensemble performing jazz in the Piazza atrium to piano performances in the Crown Grill Bar. Majestic Princess is a musical ship by night; don't be surprised to find yourself bypassing the more flashy production shows to sip a glass of wine in the Piazza instead.

Passengers may also be pleasantly surprised at just how much top-deck space Majestic Princess offers. There is an abundance of open space throughout, with some fabulous vantage points offered from Decks 18 forward and aft, and of course, the hidden gem that is the Wake View Bar aft on Deck 16. This sheltered outdoor bar is perfect in inclement weather, and is rarely found by most passengers. Access it through the aft elevator lobby if you don't want to cross through the World Fresh Marketplace buffet.

The ship does feature kids’ and teens’ clubs, family-friendly movie nights, and evening shows including magicians. However, most of the entertainment is probably better suited for grown-ups, and the large adults-only pool deck and quiet indoor garden make the Majestic Princess a favorite among couples and groups of adults. Those trying to decide between the Ruby Princess and the Majestic Princess should know that the former is a better option for those traveling with children, with a mellower, more kid-friendly atmosphere.

Majestic Princess Cabins Have Subdued Décor but Are Clean and In Good Shape

A common question among prospective passengers is the Majestic Princess cabins that are best to avoid. The truth is, they’re all the same in terms of décor, so it all boils down to budget and the amount of space needed. The only thing to bear in mind is that interior cabins have no windows, and that a few Majestic Princess Balcony and Majestic Princess Deluxe cabins on Decks 8, 15 and 16 have obstructed views from the balcony. Chris

For solo travelers wondering if the Majestic Princess has single cabins, the answer is unfortunately no. Room prices are per person based on double occupancy, so those traveling alone will pay the full cabin price.

The Majestic Princess Dress Code Is Casual, and Formal Evening Attire Is Not Required Anywhere

As is the case with most other Princess cruises, the Majestic Princess has an informal dress code during the day. The general recommendation is to “dress as you would ashore”, which basically means no swimwear, flip-flops or shorts allowed in restaurants in the evening. More formal attire is suggested – but not mandatory – for the more elegant dining venues at night. Most guests, though, will find that there is no need to pack their best evening gowns.

The number of formal nights aboard the Majestic Princess varies depending on length of trip, but there’s usually one in week-long cruises.

Not even the pickiest of passengers will go hungry – the Majestic Princess has menus for all tastes. Passengers will find plenty of favorites expanded upon aboard the Majestic Princess cruise ship, like the popular International Cafe, with its coffees, pastries and light bites. Across the way, Vines serves up vintages from around the globe, while the ship's best-kept secret may very well be the pizzas and pasta found in the superb (and completely free) Alfredo's that sits adjacent to the atrium on Deck 6.

As for specialty dining options, Majestic Princess restaurant menus run the gamut from high-end Chinese by Michelin award-winning Richard Chen, to modern bistro-style French cuisine and fine steakhouse offerings.

Health and Safety Protocols on Majestic Princess

Before Boarding ● Passengers sailing aboard Majestic Princess must have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

● Passengers on U.S. sailings must provide proof of negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test prior to sailing, taken no more than two days prior to embarkation. ● Passengers must complete check-in formalities on the Ocean Medallion app prior to terminal arrival, and must select an arrival time. ● Masking and physical distancing are required in all terminals.

Onboard ● Masks are required in most public areas of the ship, unless sitting and eating or drinking. ● A maximum of six people are permitted in elevators at one time; masks are required to be worn.