Wonderful!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
snaefell
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Planned as a relaxing cruise as I continued to recover from knee surgery this really hit the spot. Only our second RCI cruise,our only previous RCI experience had been from China to Singapore on Quantum Of The Seas in October 2019 in a JS,loved the ship but had serious issues in the MDR which saw us eating in the Windjammer from the 3rd night. Our taxi was early to take us to the ship,our ...
Sail Date: April 2024

Celebrity should polish the silverware

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
finsup01
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The title of this review will be explained later, and it has nothing to do with hygiene. For identification purposes my wife and I have been cruising fairly regularly for the past 20 years. We are “older,” fairly healthy, we prefer taking the stairs to riding the elevator. Celebrity has been our favorite cruise line since the start, but we have also cruised on Princess, RCL, Holland America and ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Prime Veranda

Crossing the Pond in Style

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
viapanam
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I took Anthem of the Seas on a repositioning cruise from New York to Southampton on May1, 2023. A repositioning cruise is a bit different from a standard Caribbean cruise, as there are many more sea days. My cruise had seven - which is admittedly a long time to go without seeing land. Repositioning cruises have a cult following, with many repeat cruisers who do nothing but take the cruise - and ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Some stunning scenery with impractical cabin features

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Celebrity Summit

User Avatar
floridatravelersforlife
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

we choose this cruise because of our dear friends of 35 years. They had reserved this cruise several years ago and my DW and I thought we would rejoin our adventures with them. It was difficult to book a cabin 9 months out. Little did we know this itinerary was the inaugural cruise for Celebrity's to visit Greenland. Our last Inaugural cruise was the Infinity cruise to Antarctica in 2010! ...
Sail Date: August 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

First Transatlantic

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
pennguin
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I celebrated our 26th anniversary on this cruise. We had wanted to do it for our 25th, but of course, Covid got in the way. We've sailed with RCI before but never a transatlantic. Overall we enjoyed our vacation though there were a few bumpy spots. Embarkation went well. We were dropped off at the pier by my niece which was great since we didn't have to park. We had a 1:00 time ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Poor handling of Covid and excursions marred this cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
cruiserdotcom
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

I wanted to experience this transatlantic cruise to honor grandparents who braved this experience years ago. This ship, however, was so stable that at times it did not seem to be moving--fantastic weather. The cabin (deck 8 balcony) was excellent. The shower and bathroom area was quite well organized, without the clinging curtain in the ships of old. Elevators were a dream--fast, responsive, ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Last minute booking for this TA and it was fabulous!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
Markanddonna
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Last Minute Cruise to England on the Anthem OTS, May 2022 We had been shuffling our feet about any big trips for the spring of 2022, mostly because of COVID uncertainty and a poor experience on a short cruise impacted by woefully inadequate staffing and supplies with MSC in March. We were the “surge” (3,300 passengers) after months of less than 1,000 passengers. However, when we saw that RCL ...
Sail Date: May 2022

I never wanted it to end!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Anthem of the Seas

User Avatar
loveandcruises
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I want to start this review by saying that I walked off the ship sobbing. I had such a great time and made so many wonderful people, I did not want it to end. Background Information: This was my 40th cruise, and I have have been on approximately 20 Royal Caribbean Cruises. I traveled with my husband and two daughters who are in their 20s. My husband and I live on Long Island and my ...
Sail Date: May 2022

My terribly romantic images of cruising vs. the cruise business

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
soulGrafitti
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This is a brand new, very sophisticated ship. Some things work really well and some don't. Unsurprisingly the most impressive bright spots I recall involve crew members doing a particularly good job. The technology never really shined and it never felt like it was making my life better (I am a tech guy from Silicon Valley, btw) but was acutely tuned to making more money for RC. Bright spots: ...
Sail Date: May 2015

Nice ship, but not our favourite

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Quantum of the Seas

User Avatar
Isermaenner
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are from Germany and this was our 17th cruise, most on Royal Caribbean ships a few on Celebrity. So we are Diamond Club members. We travelled together with some friends (they are Diamond Plus) We had balcony cabins on deck 7 Midship. Our intension was to visit New York and explore the new “Smartship” on a relaxing Transatlantic Cruise. Embarkation was easy! Probably the fastest process ...
Sail Date: May 2015

