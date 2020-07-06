  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
49894 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 49,894 Europe Cruise Reviews

Inaugural cruise in the YC - mixed feelings

Review for MSC Seaside to Europe - Western Mediterranean

WorldTraveler151208 avatar

WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I had the chance to take part in the first cruise of Msc Seaside after a fourteen-month break. Although generally I am quite satisfied I have to admit that there are some things that disappointed me a lot. Regarding the Covid regulations, the same rules apply on Seaside as on Grandiosa. All passengers must have a negative covid test, another test is performed at the terminal. Everyone must ...
Sail Date: May 2021

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Excellent Covid Cruise in the Yacht Club

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

WorldTraveler151208 avatar

WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I don't understand why people are so afraid of cruises. Cruise ships are probably the safest places in the world. I wish all services ashore were so professional in terms of Covid prevention. Before boarding the ship, we had to do two tests, a PCR test in our country and a swab test at the terminal. Body temperature was measured before entering the terminal and on board the ship every day ...
Sail Date: December 2020

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

cruise in covid19 times

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Joachimdc avatar

Joachimdc

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We are belgian frequent cruisers and we couldn't wait any longer to cruise again. So we did. After a max 72 hours pre cruise covid19 test at home and a new quick covid19 test in Genoa (50 min) it was time for boarding. Embarkation was really quick after a negative test (but we had to stay in numberd groups of app.25 guests) No rush, because there were only app. 750 !!! guests on board, ...
Sail Date: November 2020

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Almost covid proof, very safe, very good but some disappointments

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Mediterranean

French Webers avatar

French Webers

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We did a week on Grandiosa from Genoa to Malta and back on 25/10. It was great, we felt really safe and looked after. We covid tested 3 days before departure at home then again on the day of departure (MSC's test in port) and again 3 days before disembarking. Gel was everywhere as were good handwashing stations which we were made to use before all meals. We wore masks everywhere except at ...
Sail Date: October 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Fantastic Re-Start in Greece - Mein Schiff 6

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

CruiseMH avatar

CruiseMH

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

Hi folks, two weeks ago i went for my first cruise after the corona-break. The german-market-focussed cruise line TUI cruises offers 7-night cruises from Heraklion(Crete) to Piraeus and Corfu. As the price for these cruises are very attractive for solo travellers i could not resist. Due to the current Covid-19 situation there were some changes in the usual processes. First of all it was ...
Sail Date: September 2020

Pleasant but not luxurious

Review for Le Champlain to Mediterranean

vistaman avatar

vistaman

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I simply booked the cruise to Croatia because it was one of the only possible options to go on a cruise and there was no single supplement. Being Belgian the French language was not a problem at all . In view of the actual pandemic great care was given to the medical aspect , passengers had to send quite a long and detailled questionnaire , partly to be filled in by your own GP. Also a covid test ...
Sail Date: September 2020

Mein Schiff 1 - a German "feel good ship" - all inclusive concept with homing style

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - All

cruisegermany avatar

cruisegermany

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Right now, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic there isn't much of a choice. I live in Dusseldorf, Germany. Started cruising in 2013 and just celebrating my 50th cruise. The well-known cruise line AIDA failed due to lack of permission of its registry country Italy and Corona positive crew members. It seemed that TUI Cruises was doing better. The planned itinerary - from Hamburg (Mein Schiff ...
Sail Date: August 2020

Traveled with disabled person

Mein Schiff 2- world's first cruise after the pandemic

Review for Mein Schiff to Europe - All

WorldTraveler151208 avatar

WorldTraveler151208

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

TUI Mein Schiff Cruises is a nice cruise line, but not for everyone. I had the pleasure of participating in a historic event. The July 24 2020 cruise aboard the Mein Schiff 2 was the first large ship cruise after the coronavirus lockdown in the world. Here I must admit that the TUI did a great job with the new safety measures. Muster Drill was conducted in small groups, the crew checked the ...
Sail Date: July 2020

Public areas don’t have enough seats, generally overpriced

Review for Polarlys to Europe - British Isles & Western

fredehorn avatar

fredehorn

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Even in times of corona, where the ship is maximum 60% full, the seats in the public areas are not enough. I would not want to travel on this or similar ships when 100% of its capacity can be used. Looking at the Norwegian coastline surely is beautiful but it’s also more or less the only thing you can do on board so it’s very disappointing if you can’t enjoy it properly because of not enough ...
Sail Date: July 2020

a wonderful cruise on Rhine and Mosel

Review for AmaKristina to Europe - All

wuppis avatar

wuppis

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Normally we cannot book AmaWaterways in Germany. But in this Corona times, no American can board the ship. So the cruiseline worked together with a german Travel Agency and offered 5 day cruises on Rhine and Mosel. We combined two cruises, one heading north from Cologne/Germany to Amsterdam/Netherland. The following one from Cologne to Straßburg/France. A wonderful ship, great crew, ...
Sail Date: July 2020

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Find an Europe - All Cruise from $69

