London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury) to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
66 reviews

1-10 of 66 London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury) to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

First class, all the way!

Review for Viking Venus to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
toodle2022
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was my first Viking Cruise and this trip was selected for the higher level of ACTIVE excursions vs many other cruises. I had wanted to see the Northern Lights and that was the other reason that we chose this cruise, dates and itinerary. I was so impressed with the daily testing during COVID and the amount of extra cleaning measures that they took to keep us safe. The ship was absolutely ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Veranda Stateroom

Skipping ports, no independent travel - caveat emptor

Review for Viking Venus to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Lkowen001
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise for the itinerary, but it has been a total disappointment to this point. Before we left, stop in Stavanger replaced with Shetland Islands…bad weather in Shetlands changed the new plan so the port of call was skipped. Stopped a day later in Trondheim where the included tour was 1.5 hr 2 stop panoramic bus tour of not much. Next stop - Bodo - also cancelled due to weather…it ...
Response from VikingS, Community Team

We are sorry to learn aspects of your travel with us did not meet expectation, Lkowen001, and appreciate you sharing your concerns. While you have our assurances that any necessary itinerary...

Sail Date: February 2022

A Great Cruise with some issues

Review for Viking Venus to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
rfmagui
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our first Viking experience. The ship was beautiful and in great shape, as a one-year old ship should be. The staff was phenomenal, helpful and cheerful. The entertainers were wonderful and very accessible. We interacted with the cruise director more than we had with all previous directors combined. Even the Captain was friendly and accessible. Food was excellent with only a few ...
Sail Date: January 2022

A great experience with Viking Star!

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
fairweathertraveller
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Having experienced their river cruise previously, wanted to try the ocean version with Viking. I was not disappointed by the experience. I found the company extremely professional in their approach to just about everything. The organisation/logistics efficiently well managed. Catering on board....great choice of restaurants/food and beverages and wonderful crew service at all times. The cabin ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Proof again that Viking is Superior in Cruising the Oceans

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
4THELUVOFTRAVEL974
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Northern Lights were on our bucket list so we were excited to do this cruise. The winds were too strong to make it into Bodo so we cruised onward. Viking was unaware of the Sami Festival culminating the weekend we were in Tromso. I asked the General Manager, Tom, why we could not get to Tromso, the next port, earlier so we could participate and enjoy the Sami Festival. He was not aware of the ...
Sail Date: February 2020

In search of the Northern Lights

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
marynoonan
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The adventure of a cold vacation in beautiful Norway, with the chance of seeing the Northern Lights was a draw. Great time on a beautiful ship, full of cozy places to read, visit and explore.The Spa was fun and so nice to be able to use it as often as we wanted. Massage staff very good and helpful. Embarkation and disembarkation were the smoothest and least amount of hassle of any cruise ...
Sail Date: February 2020

I got to see the wonderous northern lights and go on a reindeer sleigh ride.

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
kenpinkham
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

Viking Star sailed to Norway above the Arctic Circle and gave us the opportunity to realize a dream and experience the northern lights. And we did see them--TWICE! We most enjoyed the optional excursion to visit the Sami people in their wilderness camp and go on a romantic reindeer sleigh ride underneath a full moon. We loved the Viking Star and the comfort of the Explorer's Lounge, the ...
Sail Date: February 2020

First time with Viking: it will not be the last

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Lincoln explorer
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first booking with Viking Ocean Cruises, and really this was due to the fact that they were the only cruise company in Norway during February. Having sailed with many 5/6 star operators including Regent, Oceania, Cunard (QG;s) we didn't have any raised expectations of what Viking would be like so as not to be disappointed - which we have been on our last Oceania cruises In a nut ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Fantastic Cruise

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Traveler22993
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Excellent service and food. Although the ship was sold out, we never felt crowded. There was always a place to sit and relax or read. During the evening there was always a live entertainment in the Living Room. With the main, buffet, and specialty restaurants, we never had to wait more than a few minutes. We had meals in each restaurant and never felt rushed to leave. We especially like ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Awesome Cruise Experience

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
lovetotravel555
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This Viking Ocean Cruise was wonderful. Every staff member was kind, helpful and caring. Our stateroom was excellent, great bedding, shower was large with glass doors, bathroom had heated floors, a great built in night light, plenty of outlets for plug ins and USB ports. The food was excellent! We loved the Norwegian favorites served at lunch! We enjoyed the included excursions. When we ...
Sail Date: February 2020

