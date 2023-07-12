  • Write a Review
Viking Venus Review

5.0 / 5.0
185 reviews
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Chris Gray Faust
Executive Editor, U.S.

Viking Venus is the sixth ocean cruise ship built by Viking, and while it follows the exact same formula as the vessels that came before it, the design remains as smart and innovative as it did when it debuted in 2015. The 930-passenger ship is adults only.

Viking Venus is built for comfort, no matter what the climate. In cooler ports such as Scandinavia, the ship exudes hygge with its cozy bars and lounges, complete with faux fur pelt blankets; and the steam rooms, saunas and faux fireplace of the LivNordic Spa included in the fare. And in warmer areas of the world, the infinity pool at the back of the ship joins the main pool as a haven for sun worshippers, where the Aquavit Terrace servers not only bring you drinks from the open air bar, you get coffee granitas and cool towels delivered to your lounger.

Viking does not call its ships "luxury" but the smart inclusions that you find on Viking Venus, coupled with intelligent service and the ship's amenities, create a comfortable experience that can compete with cruise lines that embrace the title. (And the extensive health protocols, which include daily COVID-19 saliva tests processed by the ship's onboard lab -- a first at sea -- only add to that; Viking's Chairman and CEO Tor Hagen notes, rightfully, that feeling safe while traveling is a luxury in 2021).

We already mentioned the spa, which we consider one of the best at sea. The tea in the Wintergarden, too, is a must. The World Cafe buffet boasts fresh sushi and seafood every night. The Viking Bar on Deck 1 offers excellent specialty coffees and pastries every morning.

Cabins are beautifully designed in cool Scandi-chic and are full of thoughtful touches like USB ports by the bed and a pop-up mirror in the desk so you can do your makeup; all come with balconies; and all bathrooms have heated floors and toiletries that you want to use (rather than generic ones).

Viking prides itself on its attention to enrichment, and you'll have plenty of opportunities to learn on Viking Venus. A resident historian, as well as a guest lecturer, join every cruise. Shore excursions are generally focused more on history than lighter pursuits; when you see culinary, wine or active tours, sign up fast. Don't be surprised to find a simulcast of an opera or classical music from Edvard Munch on the evening program (although there's usually at least one Beatles or Abba show per cruise too).

If there's one aspect that Viking needs to watch, it's making sure that this lean toward the high brow mirrors the interests of its demographic, as the generations change. The line sets its appeal to travelers age 55 and up; on our sailing, we'd put the average age higher, around 70 or so. Yet the Torshavn nightclub was full every night, with younger Boomers and older Gen Xers eager to listen to rock music and dance. The ship's free Wi-Fi is so good that people yet to retire can keep in touch with the office; we met several entrepreneurs in their 60s who were dipping in and out of work during the trip.

All in all, though, Viking Venus gives the PBS crowd exactly what they want, and then some.

Pros

Enrichment and excursions great for education-minded adult travelers who lean toward the highbrow

Cons

Entertainment and late evening options can be lacking

Bottom Line

Smart inclusions, coupled with outstanding cabins, dining, enrichment and spa, make Viking Venus perfect for an upscale PBS crowd.

About

Passengers: 930
Crew: 550
Passenger to Crew: 1.69:1
Launched: 2021
Shore Excursions: 972

Sails To

Mediterranean, Baltic Sea, Europe, Asia, Australia & New Zealand

Sails From

Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Istanbul, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Venice, Reykjavik, Bergen, Stockholm, Greenwich, Greenwich, Tilbury, Tower Bridge, Tilbury, Canary Wharf, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Klong Tuey, Bangkok, Laem Chabang, Bangkok, Klong Tuey, Laem Chabang, Mumbai, Sydney, Auckland

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Most dining venues, including two specialty restaurants and room service

  • Beer, wine and soft drinks at lunch and dinner

  • Specialty coffees, teas and bottled water

  • Entertainment and enrichment lectures

  • Wi-fi

  • At least one complimentary shore excursion in every port

  • Access to the LivNordic Thermal Suite and fitness center

  • Self-service laundry

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities

  • Other shore excursions

  • Spa services

  • Alcoholic spirits and wine and beer outside of meals

More about Viking Venus

Where does Viking Venus sail from?

Viking Venus departs from Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Istanbul, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Venice, Reykjavik, Bergen, Stockholm, Greenwich, Greenwich, Tilbury, Tower Bridge, Tilbury, Canary Wharf, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Klong Tuey, Bangkok, Laem Chabang, Bangkok, Klong Tuey, Laem Chabang, Mumbai, Sydney, and Auckland

Where does Viking Venus sail to?

Viking Venus cruises to Athens (Piraeus), Rhodes, Kusadasi, Istanbul, Rome (Civitavecchia), Florence (Livorno), Monaco (Monte Carlo), Marseille, Sete, Barcelona, Villefranche, Venice, Split, Dubrovnik, Kotor, Corfu, Katakolon (Olympia), Naples, Bari, Sibenik, Reykjavik, Isafjord, Akureyri, Geiranger, Alesund, Flam, Bergen, Amsterdam, Brugge (Bruges), Le Havre, Portsmouth (England), Falmouth, Malaga, Cartagena (Spain), Crete (Heraklion), Jerusalem (Ashdod), Haifa (Tel Aviv), Limassol, Mykonos, Eidfjord, Stavanger, Oslo, Aalborg, Copenhagen, Rostock (Warnemunde), Gdansk (Warsaw), Stockholm, Vigo, London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury), Tromso, Kirkwall, Edinburgh (South Queensferry), Volos, Thessaloniki, Santorini, Nafplion, Invergordon (Inverness), Belfast, Liverpool, Holyhead, Dublin, Dover, Alta, Bali, Jakarta, Singapore, Kelang (Kuala Lumpur), Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Koh Samui, Penang, Colombo, Mumbai (Bombay), Muscat, Salalah, Aqaba (Petra), Safaga, Sharm-el-Sheikh, Cairo (Port Said), Lombok, Komodo Island, Darwin, Thursday Island, Cairns, Townsville, Whitsundays (Airlie Beach, Hamilton Island), Brisbane, Newcastle (Australia), Sydney (Australia), Melbourne, Hobart, Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Napier, Tauranga, Auckland, Geraldton, Perth (Fremantle), Busselton, Albany (Australia), Adelaide, Burnie, Eden (Australia), and Porto (Leixoes)

How much does it cost to go on Viking Venus?

Cruises on Viking Venus start from $2,599 per person.
Viking Venus Cruiser Reviews

Sailing around the British Isles

My wife, sister and law and brother- in- law traveled together on the Viking Venus on the British Isles cruise.Read More
RidgeRock1

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

In search of the Northern lights

We enjoyed a viking river cruise and felt Viking ocean would be a great choice for Iceland and the Northern Lights. The Viking Venus is a beautiful ship(2 years old).Read More
Scouterbill

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Comfortable elegance

We decided to try Viking because of the comments of friends who share our opinions and because we do not care for floating overcrowded cities. We found the Viking Venus was the perfect size for us.Read More
Deacon68

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Fabulous Cruise Ship

The Viking Venus is a gorgeous cruise ship. It’s a very good size for the type of cruise that I like. The staff was very well trained. The food was good. And the state room was a good size.Read More
tmmdds01

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

