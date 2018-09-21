  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Lisbon to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 39 Lisbon to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Hit or miss food, inattentive cabin staff

Review for Azamara Quest to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
BostonGCC
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise for its North African itinerary which was changed at the last moment, when Morocco closed its ports to cruise ships. This was probably the biggest factor in my disappointment. I also had very high expectations for this cruise line, based on reviews. However, I found the food in the main dining room to be a real letdown (especially the bread, desserts, and ice cream). The ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Food Better than October Voyage on Quest

Review for Azamara Quest to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
ATLConsultant
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 2nd trip on the Quest -- both during COVID. We travelled in late October from Rome to Barcelona. Amazing service during that trip and while the service this time was very good it wasn't as impressive or sharp as in October. Staff seemed so eager back in October and have since dulled a bit in enthusiasm but they're still fantastic. Food (and entertainment) we found to be the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

AZAMA ZING!

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Amato8a
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are in our sixties and have been in more than 30 cruises so far. This one was our first with AZAMARA. The ship is beautiful and the perfect size for this itinerary. From the moment we step onboard we were welcomed by our names by the Captain and all the staff. It was so nice and unexpected! We went directly to the cabin and we had a bottle of champagne and chocolate covered strawberries as a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Disappointing First Celebrity Cruise

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
txcarm
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The most disappointing aspect was the room. We booked a verandah. The mattress was old and uncomfortable as were the pillows which were very hard. The towels were rough and worn. The lighting was also outdated as was the entire ship. The food was very good as was the service. We had an excellent room attendant and excellent waiters in the main dining room. There was very little assistance ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Old Ship; Failed air conditioning

Review for Wind Surf to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
End412
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this ship because of the reputation of Windstar and the itinerary offered. We were starting out trip with a few days in Lisbon and wanted to experience the southern coast of Spain. The Wind Surf is a small ship and the all aboard was called for 4:00. We arrived at 2:45 and were able to walk right on. Disembarkation was equally easy. What was so disappointing was the condition of our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Azamara decline.

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
The Crusing Pea
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our 5th Azamara cruise and we were eager to sample the latest acquisition Pursuit. Although we are not fans of the new modern decor, it was ok but a bit Ikea style. Shower over bath was not worth using, easier to run a bath. In the suites the large one person chair, makes it difficult for 2 people to watch tv without one sitting on the bed. Why no sofa ? The food was dreadful this time, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Enjoyable Spanish trip

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
john1970
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise as we really only wanted a short haul flight and enjoy Spain very much. As usual we have a couple of nights beforehand in Lisbon and arranged our own flghts. The flights we booked were GBP150 a person cheaper than using Azamara. We are based in London UK. We have been on the two other Azamara ships and this is identical apart from no casino and lack of interactive TV. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Good itinerary, but very disappointing experience

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
tfhmbr2
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose the cruise for the port destinations and expected a small ship experience similar to Viking (which I loved). The ship disappointed in numerous ways, with smaller, cramped cabins, an uncomfortable bed, fewer entertainment and enrichment options, fewer and less appealing public spaces and, most notably, far inferior food service. Menu items did not include relatively costly fare standard ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Club Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Fascinating History!

Review for Maud to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
DDuck58
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the interesting ports of call and the possible excursion options (and prior experience with Hurtigruten). After our arrival in Lisbon, we did a private half day tour of the city prior to arriving at the ship - a very nice city to explore Embarkation went very smoothly and we were in time for dinner. Watch the lights of Lisbon fade away as we departed ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

NOT UP TO EXPECTATIONS

Review for Azamara Journey to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
chereamie
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

After taking the Italian peninsula cruise last year on the Azamara Quest,( from Rome to Venice) we were looking forward to another wonderful vacation. Unfortunately we were very disappointed. The ports of call along the Spanish coast were not interesting and the ports themselves were more commercial than pleasurable with working cranes, ferry boats and warehouses in full view of the ship. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Club Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

