While technically not one of the Viking Longships, the smaller 53-cabin vessel is a "scaled down" version that boasts the trademark Scandinavian style and other familiar features, such as the Aquavit Terrace. It also has a small pool, an amenity that is not available on the Longships.

The cabins, located on three decks, are tastefully decorated in subdued tones with extensive use of blond and pale wood in both furniture and paneling. The upper deck has 13 Veranda Cabins that measure 185 square feet, six Veranda Suites that measure 302 square feet and have a separate bedroom and living room, and one French Balcony Cabin that is 150 square feet. On the middle deck, there are 11 Veranda Cabins, four Veranda Suites and one French Balcony Cabin, all the same size as their counterparts on the deck above. The main deck has 16 Standard Cabins, which measure 155 square feet and have a fixed window situated high in the wall.

The restaurant is located forward on the middle deck. Breakfast and lunch feature a buffet with served items from the menu, and dinner is a served three-course meal with the option to add extra appetizer courses and a cheese plate. Expect regional dishes reflecting the cruise itinerary, plus familiar favorites, vegetarian dishes and an "always available" menu of simpler meals such as salmon, steak and Caesar salad. A lighter breakfast and lunch is served in the Aquavit Terrace, an attractive indoor/outdoor seating area at the front of the ship on the upper deck. There is a complimentary tea and coffee station, available 24/7, with snacks such as cookies and muffins available during the day.

Other onboard facilities include the panoramic Lounge with a dance floor on the upper deck at the front of the vessel, a sun deck with pool, mini-golf and other deck games, laundry service, library with two computers and free Wi-Fi. An elevator connects the middle and upper deck.

Viking is an adults-only cruise line; passengers must be 18 to sail.