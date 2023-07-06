  • Write a Review
Viking Osfrid Review

-- / 5.0
Editor Rating
59 reviews
See all photos

Viking Cruises has expanded its Portugal fleet with the debut of the 106-passenger Viking Osfrid, which joins Viking Hemming and Viking Torgil on the Douro.

While technically not one of the Viking Longships, the smaller 53-cabin vessel is a "scaled down" version that boasts the trademark Scandinavian style and other familiar features, such as the Aquavit Terrace. It also has a small pool, an amenity that is not available on the Longships.

The cabins, located on three decks, are tastefully decorated in subdued tones with extensive use of blond and pale wood in both furniture and paneling. The upper deck has 13 Veranda Cabins that measure 185 square feet, six Veranda Suites that measure 302 square feet and have a separate bedroom and living room, and one French Balcony Cabin that is 150 square feet. On the middle deck, there are 11 Veranda Cabins, four Veranda Suites and one French Balcony Cabin, all the same size as their counterparts on the deck above. The main deck has 16 Standard Cabins, which measure 155 square feet and have a fixed window situated high in the wall.

The restaurant is located forward on the middle deck. Breakfast and lunch feature a buffet with served items from the menu, and dinner is a served three-course meal with the option to add extra appetizer courses and a cheese plate. Expect regional dishes reflecting the cruise itinerary, plus familiar favorites, vegetarian dishes and an "always available" menu of simpler meals such as salmon, steak and Caesar salad. A lighter breakfast and lunch is served in the Aquavit Terrace, an attractive indoor/outdoor seating area at the front of the ship on the upper deck. There is a complimentary tea and coffee station, available 24/7, with snacks such as cookies and muffins available during the day.

Other onboard facilities include the panoramic Lounge with a dance floor on the upper deck at the front of the vessel, a sun deck with pool, mini-golf and other deck games, laundry service, library with two computers and free Wi-Fi. An elevator connects the middle and upper deck.

Viking is an adults-only cruise line; passengers must be 18 to sail.

About

Passengers: 106
Crew: 36
Passenger to Crew: 2.94:1
Shore Excursions: 38

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Lisbon

Find a Viking Osfrid Cruise from $3,099

Any Month

More about Viking Osfrid

Where does Viking Osfrid sail from?

Viking Osfrid departs from Lisbon

Where does Viking Osfrid sail to?

Viking Osfrid cruises to Lisbon, Pinhao, and Porto (Leixoes)

How much does it cost to go on Viking Osfrid?

Cruises on Viking Osfrid start from $3,099 per person.
Viking Osfrid Cruiser Reviews

Portugal’s River of Gold

Upon arrival to the Osfrid, the ships staff hosted a welcome reception. The river cruise was simply amazing. The entire staff of the Viking Osfrid were outstanding.Read More
Kurekomfort

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Great trip on the Douro River

This was our first Viking cruise, but we’ve already booked our next trip!Read More
Thurmaaf

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Viking River cruise on the River Doro, September 2022

In September my wife and I took the Viking Osfrid 10-day tour/cruise in Portugal.Read More
frickwg

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Splendid experience from beginning to end.

Once we were greeted on board the Osfrid by the ship’s crew, we felt we were in good hands. The stateroom was perfect and the stewards kept it so.Read More
SESlusher

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Viking River Cruises Fleet
Viking Truvor
87 reviews
