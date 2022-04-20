  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Galveston Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
4921 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 4,922 Galveston Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Very disappointing

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Marathon19
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I cruised on Adventure of the Seas 6 weeks earlier and had one of the best cruises ever! Liberty of the Seas was our 30th cruise, and one of the worst ever! The only safety protocols we saw were the staff wearing masks. The public restrooms were dirty, they stopped serving people in the Windjammer, and as a result, you had to touch all of the utensils and like most buffets, people are ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cough Cruise Cough

Review for Carnival Dream to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
BOONCL
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was as described. Mostly Americans from the south on board. Very casual. Despite dining room dress code, people in shorts, bathing suits, and baseball hats. Lots of drinking and people complaining about being cut off after 15 drinks per day. People standing in the pools all day drinking. Hardly a mask in sight except the staff. I was not one of the smart few wearing one and I brought ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Minus and Plus

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
alaud
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Sailed on May 4 2022 for 5 day cruise. The plus- the staff was very fine, although it seemed that there was a shortage of staff, at times. The entertainment was good, not great, except for the Tango show which was spectacular. The ship is in good shape and our cabin was fine. The Minus- the dining room food at dinner was really bad. There were a few good choices, and overall, the food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Seven day relaxing but lacked small details which makes cruising unique.

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
LECCITYMAN
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

With 31 cruises under my belt on all the major cruise lines including Cunard I choose this RCCL cruise out of Galveston because of the ports close location to Fort Worth, TX. This was my 8th RCCL cruise. My husband and I are avid dancers and cruise used to offer many opportunities to dance, The dance floors on board ships have been either slowly disappearing and being replaced by wine bars, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

WORST CRUISE EVER

Review for Carnival Breeze to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
kw032657
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I have taken several carnival cruises. I am a gold member. After this cruise i will never take another carnival cruise. The food was the worst. only decent place to have food of guys burgers. But with the food being so bad everywhere else, the lines for guys were extremely long. The buffet food was the worst, no flavor, very dry, bread so hard it was not even eatable. Fine dinning was just as bad, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Misrepresenting the level of Rotovirus. And coved on the ship

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Gricketts291
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the destinations and the time of year we had to skip the Panama stop because the canal was not dredged on time and that was one of the main reasons I wanted to go on this trip because I did missionary work on the kuna Indians for 30 years and about halfway into the cruise I started feeling very sick and had severe diarrhea and cramping and nausea and headache and and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Bring your own mattress topper

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
kasjms
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I want to start this with, the staff in the MDR. They were great. Very attentive, really fun and super nice. We had a few issues with our cabin. I loved the placement and size of the cabin. I loved the window. We have never stayed that low. Our issue’s were the hard mattress, the sink drained very slow, and it was a hit or miss with the toilet flushing. Yes I went to guest services. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

B2B on one of our favorite ships

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Steve551
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We just returned from B2B 8-day cruises on the Allure. We have cruised on the Allure in the past. Embarkation went very smoothly. Once on board we headed to Deck 15 to enjoy the Solarium area until our cabin was ready. This is how we start every cruise on an Oasis Class ship. Our cabin, a Balcony on Deck 8 was good, not great, I'll talk more about that below. Entertainment was good - ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

How a 7 day cruise turned into a 2 day cruise plus the day you get off.

Review for Liberty of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
tcline01
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Royal Caribbean has been our go to cruise line for a long time. (We just turned Emerald). We were ready to get out on the ocean once again because we disconnect and really relax. It is a great vacation until illness hits. As we boarded on April 24, Sunday we were fine for that day as well as April 25. On the 26th we went up to Windjammer for late lunch and within an hour Tom started to get ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Nice 5 night cruise

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
31cruises
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from 5 nights onboard Adventure of the Seas out of Galveston. I arrived at the pier about 35 minutes early because I was parking in a new parking location. It was right next to the terminal and a great location. They let us into line a little early and the health screening part took about 5 minutes, security another 5 and about 3 minutes to check in with Royal ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

