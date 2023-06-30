  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Voyager of the Seas Review

4.5 / 5.0
1,471 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Tiana Templeman
Contributor

The 3,258-passenger Voyager of the Seas is ideally suited to families with superb children's facilities catering to youngsters aged 6 months and up. However, there are things for cruisers of all ages to enjoy on this versatile ship. Plenty of sun decks and an ample number of pools lend themselves to fun in the sun. Relaxation can be found on one of the many deck chairs that line the top decks or in the serene surrounds of the Vitality Spa and Fitness Centre.

While this is an older vessel (it was built in 1999), Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas underwent a $97-million refurbishment in 2019. During the month and a half that it spent in dry dock, the vessel got some of the cruise line’s top family-friendly amenities, including the FlowRider surf simulator, The Perfect Storm duo of twin-racer waterslides, and Battle for the Planet laser tag. In addition, the spa and gym were updated, and new Inside and Balcony cabins were added.

The Voyager of the Seas Deck Plan Includes a Beautiful Royal Promenade

The layout of the Voyager of the Seas cruise ship allows for easy passenger flow. While there are only two elevator banks -- one forward, one midship -- public spaces are designed in a way that minimize the need to move between decks very often for most passengers. So, even if this is a large ship with a maximum capacity of 4,000 guests, foot traffic flows well and there’s generally enough seating for everyone on sun decks and bars. (If you’re wondering how big Voyager of the Seas actually is, the answer is 1,020 feet long, which is about the length of three soccer fields.)

The Royal Promenade on Deck 5 stretches from one end of the ship to the other, providing an enjoyable place to stroll and check out the action at the adjoining cafe, bars, shops, and boutiques. There are no windows, but it's always dazzlingly lit up and sets the scene for live bands during the day and dance parties at night.

Deck 11 on Voyager of the Seas is the heart of the action during the day on warm-weather itineraries, with two pools, the adult-only Solarium deck and pool, and the buffet. At night, most passengers move to the lower decks for dinner, drinks and shows. Most staterooms are between decks 6 and 12.

Voyager of the Seas cabins aren’t huge, but with so much fun to be had around the ship, you probably won't be in there much anyway. Combine affordable cabins with loads of free activities and an even number of complimentary and for-a-fee restaurants, and it's no surprise Voyager of the Seas is a hit with budget-conscious travelers. You don't need to spend a lot to have a great time onboard this ship.

Voyager of the Seas is bright and breezy and caters to a diverse range of cruisers with ease. With a focus on fun, socializing, and spending time together, it's a ship where the good times roll. Whether you are holidaying with the kids, cruising with friends, or seeking an entertaining getaway with your partner, this ship delivers.

Royal Caribbean COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Voyager of the Seas, please refer to Royal Caribbean. You can also use Cruise Critic's guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.

Pros

Inside cabins have 'virtual balconies' offering ocean views in rooms that normally have none

Cons

No consistency in main dining room, service and food ranged from poor to excellent

Bottom Line

A good choice for anyone seeking a fun and active cruise experience

About

Passengers: 3258
Crew: 1176
Passenger to Crew: 2.77:1
Launched: 1998
Shore Excursions: 562

Sails To

Western Caribbean, Western Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean, Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean

Sails From

Copenhagen, Port Canaveral, Stockholm, Galveston, Barcelona, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Rome, Civitavecchia

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • · Meals in the main dining room and Windjammer Marketplace, as well as at Cafe Promenade; continental room service breakfast

  • Main theatre entertainment

  • Most activities and events, except as noted

  • Use of the fitness centre (and some classes), as well as the ice skating rink, sports court, water slides, FlowRider surf simulator, laser tag, mini-golf course, and rock climbing wall

  • The Adventure Ocean Kids Club (ages 3 to 17 years) up to 10 p.m.

  • Daily gratuities, only if you booked your cruise in Australia and New Zealand in AU and NZ dollars

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • · Onboard gratuities (amounts vary depending on cabin type)

  • 18 percent auto-gratuities applied to salon, spa and beverage purchases, as well as specialty dining reservations

  • Drinks excluding water, tea (including iced tea), basic coffee and selected juices from the Windjammer Marketplace buffet

  • Room Service, excluding continental breakfast

  • Most alternative dining venues

  • Spa and salon treatments

  • Most fitness classes in the gym, along with personal training

  • Activities like the behind-the-scenes ship tour, arcade games, arts and crafts, bingo, bottomless galley brunch and alcohol tastings

  • Shore excursions

  • Royal Babies and Tots Nursery

  • Kids Club programming after 10 p.m. in Adventure Ocean

  • Wi-Fi access and packages

  • Photos, artwork and retail shop purchases

Fellow Passengers

Royal Caribbean's Voyager of the Seas appeals to a broad range of passengers of all ages -- but with one characteristic in common: this ship is designed for the activity-minded. It also attracts a high percentage of families. When sailing in Australia, which it does much of the year, the majority of passengers are locals.

Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Dress Code

Daytime: Casual, with shorts and tees inside the ship and bathing suits and cover-ups on the pool deck.

Evening: Mostly casual except on 'formal' nights when men wear long pants and collared shirts and women are expected to dress up a bit; suits, sport jackets, and gowns are not required. The 'formal' dress standard is a suggestion rather than compulsory and not enforced.

Not permitted: Swimwear is only allowed in open deck and pool areas.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Royal Caribbean.

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Voyager of the Seas price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a Voyager of the Seas Cruise from $186

Any Month

More about Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas

Where does Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas sail from?

Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas departs from Copenhagen, Port Canaveral, Stockholm, Galveston, Barcelona, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Rome, and Civitavecchia

Where does Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas sail to?

Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas cruises to Copenhagen, Oslo, Skagen, Aarhus, Port Canaveral (Orlando), Labadee, St. Thomas, St. Croix, Stockholm, St. Petersburg, Helsinki, Tallinn, Visby, Riga, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Galveston, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Roatan, Barcelona, Malta (Valletta), Santorini, Kusadasi, Mykonos, Athens (Piraeus), Jerusalem (Ashdod), Limassol, Alexandria, Palermo (Sicily), Valencia, Toulon, Villefranche, Corsica (Ajaccio), Florence (Livorno), Rome (Civitavecchia), Nassau, Bimini, Freeport, Naples, Rhodes, Taormina (Messina), Portofino, Ponta Delgada, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Cartagena (Spain), Madeira (Funchal), Tenerife, Zakynthos, Kotor, Split, and Ravenna (Bologna)

How much does it cost to go on Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas?

Cruises on Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas start from $186 per person.

Is Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas a good ship to cruise on?

Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas won 1 award over the years.
Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Cruiser Reviews

3rd Time Is The Charm

This was our third time on the Voyager of the Seas. Once in October 2022 for a New England / Canada cruise and again on December 2022 for a Caribbean cruise from San Juan.Read More
CruisingPoof

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Beautiful ship!

All things considered, we would definitely cruise with RCCL and the Voyager of the Seas again - beautiful ship, wonderful crew, amazing vacation!Read More
Savmom9801

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Sadly Dissapointing

The Voyager of the Seas is still a beautiful ship and has aged well. The new light blue hull paint really makes her stand out.Read More
Galveston Cruiser

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Not our cup of tea

Royal Caribbean and Voyager of the Seas was acutually my very first cruise line and ship almost 15 years ago and I remember it as a mixed experience.Read More
yoeros

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

Royal Caribbean International Fleet
Enchantment of the Seas
1,943 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map