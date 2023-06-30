The 3,258-passenger Voyager of the Seas is ideally suited to families with superb children's facilities catering to youngsters aged 6 months and up. However, there are things for cruisers of all ages to enjoy on this versatile ship. Plenty of sun decks and an ample number of pools lend themselves to fun in the sun. Relaxation can be found on one of the many deck chairs that line the top decks or in the serene surrounds of the Vitality Spa and Fitness Centre.

While this is an older vessel (it was built in 1999), Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas underwent a $97-million refurbishment in 2019. During the month and a half that it spent in dry dock, the vessel got some of the cruise line’s top family-friendly amenities, including the FlowRider surf simulator, The Perfect Storm duo of twin-racer waterslides, and Battle for the Planet laser tag. In addition, the spa and gym were updated, and new Inside and Balcony cabins were added.

The Voyager of the Seas Deck Plan Includes a Beautiful Royal Promenade

The layout of the Voyager of the Seas cruise ship allows for easy passenger flow. While there are only two elevator banks -- one forward, one midship -- public spaces are designed in a way that minimize the need to move between decks very often for most passengers. So, even if this is a large ship with a maximum capacity of 4,000 guests, foot traffic flows well and there’s generally enough seating for everyone on sun decks and bars. (If you’re wondering how big Voyager of the Seas actually is, the answer is 1,020 feet long, which is about the length of three soccer fields.)

The Royal Promenade on Deck 5 stretches from one end of the ship to the other, providing an enjoyable place to stroll and check out the action at the adjoining cafe, bars, shops, and boutiques. There are no windows, but it's always dazzlingly lit up and sets the scene for live bands during the day and dance parties at night.

Deck 11 on Voyager of the Seas is the heart of the action during the day on warm-weather itineraries, with two pools, the adult-only Solarium deck and pool, and the buffet. At night, most passengers move to the lower decks for dinner, drinks and shows. Most staterooms are between decks 6 and 12.

Voyager of the Seas cabins aren’t huge, but with so much fun to be had around the ship, you probably won't be in there much anyway. Combine affordable cabins with loads of free activities and an even number of complimentary and for-a-fee restaurants, and it's no surprise Voyager of the Seas is a hit with budget-conscious travelers. You don't need to spend a lot to have a great time onboard this ship.

Voyager of the Seas is bright and breezy and caters to a diverse range of cruisers with ease. With a focus on fun, socializing, and spending time together, it's a ship where the good times roll. Whether you are holidaying with the kids, cruising with friends, or seeking an entertaining getaway with your partner, this ship delivers.

Royal Caribbean COVID-19 Rules

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Voyager of the Seas, please refer to Royal Caribbean. You can also use Cruise Critic's guide to health requirements on the world’s major cruise lines as we know them.