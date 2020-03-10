We got to Treviso Cruise Terminal with economy private transfer directly from Piazzale Roma in Venice where we spent one week with our friends. After arriving in Terminal we had a bad experience with very long burocracy and had to wait about 4 hours before enter in the cabins. This MSC ship is one of the best and have incredible internal design. Our trip in Mediteranian was full of advantures, the ...
Even in times of corona, where the ship is maximum 60% full, the seats in the public areas are not enough. I would not want to travel on this or similar ships when 100% of its capacity can be used. Looking at the Norwegian coastline surely is beautiful but it’s also more or less the only thing you can do on board so it’s very disappointing if you can’t enjoy it properly because of not enough ...
We have always wanted to experience going with Hurtigruten along the Norwegian coast, and the scenery was amazing. We started in the beautiful town of Bergen and went all the way to Kirkenes. Embarkation and disembarkation were both very easy and well-organized, although there were some slight confusion about when and where to put the suitcases before disambarkation.
The staff were all very ...
It was our first time on MSC. Being that the ship was only half full of passengers and the hole corona virus outbreak made for an uneasy cruise.
The food was average witch was disappointing as I was under the impression that their food was much better. I will say that they made very good pizza.
Not impressed with their steak house, I rarely send food back , but I had to with my first steak ...
I chose Divina for the classic nature of the ship and it’s original itinerary but that had to change because of the nature of covid-19 and that was completely understandable. The ship was absolutely beautiful, just as I was told it would be.
From the start MSC buffered us from the harsh realities of the outside world and encouraged us to stay informed but to relax and let them handle ...
We booked this cruise at full price over a year ago. We wanted to try MSC, I had read all the reviews and decided to go with an open mind. First off the ship is beautiful and very clean, the only think we didn't care for is the chopped up layout. The staff at customer service desk were unfriendly like other reviewers have stated. The lack of communication as to what was going on was ...
Picked this cruise as keen to see the Northern Lights. This is a 12-night cruise that spends 2 nights at the very top of Norway that offers an excellent chance to see Northern Lights. I was kind of expecting the cruise to be canceled but all seemed to be fine as we joined the ship at Southampton.
We set sail and headed up through the North Sea. Sea was a bit rough but the Aurora copes well ...
I chose this cruise as my first solo cruise although I have cruised with P&O many times before. I was particularly looking forward to the chance of seeing the aurora borealis as this cruise spends three days at the very northern tip of Norway so the chance of seeing the lights is quite good.
We left Southampton after completing health check forms and having our temperature taken and all seemed ...
To start I need to tell you that the ship was at best at half occupancy. I am sure this had a huge impact on wait times, table availabity in the buffet area and deck chair availablity. The occupancy was heavily affected by the coronavirus.
Embarkation went quickly and easily. We arrived around11:30 am and were on board by about 12:15. There were no lines to check in. We had to wait until ...
We chose this 3 day sailing as an introduction to the Yacht Club. We were markedly impressed with the service. The room was great and the food in the Le Muse restaurant was great. The servers remembered our drink preferences which was awesome. Our Butler and Assistant Butler were awesome. We will definitely be back to the Yacht Club. Areas that MSC could improve on would be some of the ...