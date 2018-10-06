  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Coral Expeditions Darwin Cruise Reviews

Wall socket
Desk with socket/USB and clock/USBs
Compact bathroom
Flick out power/USB socket
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
30 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 30 Coral Expeditions Darwin Cruise Reviews

A GREAT UNIQUE EXPERIENCE

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
redbourne
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We enjoyed every minute of this unique cruise. The ship & its facilities were first class. The crew at all levels were fantastic. Cabins, cleanliness, & overall efficiency were first class. The excursions were well planned, the Explorer craft were comfortable & well suited for their purpose. Unique scenery both on & offshore. The casual atmosphere was ideally suited to this type of cruise. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Amazing Holiday of a Lifetime

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
JHBa
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We cruised Darwin to Broome, with 110 passengers. Unfortunately one 'Explorer' (smaller boat for shore excursions) was being repaired in Darwin, so we had to manage with only one. The staff managed the daily excursions extremely well with balancing this and we all enjoyed the excursions. The food was wonderful, a very high standard, with great menu choices. The only thing to criticise would ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Magnificent Kimberly Cruise

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
happytymz
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Just completed compiling our Photo Album for the just completed Kimberly Cruise. Such great memories. This was a double birthday cruise for my wife and I, and we were not disappointed. Because of Covid and the inability of passengers to make the trip to Darwin, we were blessed with sharing the cruise with only 32 other passengers on a 72 passenger vessel. We were very spoilt Captain ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks for the wonderful feedback and we are glad you enjoyed the voyage. The Kimberley is a spectacular place and holds a special place in our hearts. We will share your feedback with the...

Sail Date: September 2021

Only way to see the Kimberley Coast is with Coral Expeditions!

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
mezng
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We explored the Kimberley Coast on board the Coral Adventurer departing Darwin 25th June arriving Broome 5th July. From the moment we stepped onboard we were treated like VIPs. During this COVID time we found the company so professional and caring. All aspects of health and safety were covered with daily temperature checks and a medical professional on board. The crew and expedition leaders were ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks for joining us on board and for sharing your experience. We have shared your review with our crew who strive to create the best adventures for our guests. We look forward to seeing you...

Sail Date: June 2021

Very disappointing

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
cruisealotnow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Unfortunately this cruise is not worth the money of approx $15,500 approx $3,500 per day.The ship was nice the staff even though inexperienced were lovely but the food was terrible, we were served cold food continuously and the portions were so small that everyone was asking for seconds. The food served was like a floating nursing home, we like many others on board complained bitterly that the ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

On behalf of Coral Expeditions, I thank you for taking the time to complete a review of your recent cruise. It is disappointing to hear that you did not enjoy aspects of the experience...

Sail Date: May 2021

Spice Islands & Raja ampat

Review for Coral Adventurer to Asia

User Avatar
Jennycameron
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Fabulous cruise. Always wanted to snorkel raja ampat, perfect in every way. Best holiday ever from every aspect. We left from Darwin and disembarked at Biak in West Papua. Coral Expeditions offer a charter flight back to Darwin at an extra expense but this was worthwhile as we were back in Darwin in 2 hrs whereas if we had arranged our own flights back, it would have taken 25 hrs. Coral Adventurer ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Greetings Jenny and thank you for your feedback and review on the Coral Adventurer's latest expeditions in the Spice Islands. This is a spectacular region to visit and we are thrilled that...

Sail Date: December 2019

Amazing

Review for Coral Discoverer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Dianpatjohnmarch
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We did the most amazing cruise from Broome W.A. to Darwin N.T. 10 night/ 11 days in the most awesome part of the world. There were only 45 passengers on board and the crew were amazing. The excursions which were twice a day were interesting and the guides were amazing in their information about the areas we visited. The scenery and areas in the Kimberley was so amazing and quiet. Heaps of ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your wonderful review. Your right, the Kimberley is the most awesome part of the world! Glad to hear you enjoyed the beautiful Kimberley region just as much as we do, and that...

Sail Date: August 2019

First time & fantastic

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
LouiseDavis
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This small ship expedition cruise was absolutely amazing. From embarkation to disembarkation the whole hard working crew could not have been more cheerful and helpful. The new ship has obviously been purposefully designed and it showed. With plenty of well laid out public spaces for the 120 guests it was hard to believe there were so many on board. Our balcony cabin was a good size and ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Hi Louise, Thanks for such an amazing review about your Kimberley expedition. We are so happy to hear that you chose to do your first ever cruise with Coral Expeditions! The Kimberley is a...

Sail Date: June 2019

Excellent expedition cruise in Kimberleys

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Maturity
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise as they use proper tenders plus zodiacs. They have shade, proper seats and even a loo. The guides were first class and we learnt so much about the land, aboriginal rock art and how the Aborigines lived. The ship took us to the Horizontal Falls which were amazing, we went through in zodiacs. Then the Montgomery Reef which is huge at about 40 kms long. When the tide ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your feedback regarding the recent voyage on the Kimberley. We are disappointed to hear of your experience with regards to our food and we would like to assure that this is not...

Sail Date: May 2019

Remote Australia

Review for Coral Expeditions I to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
CruiseAC
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We have always wanted to visit Tiwi Islands, Arnhem Land, Torres Strait Islands and the tip of Australia. This trip covered all these places and more. Everyday was an adventure and gave us a greater understanding of Indigenous Australians, the environment and WWII history in this area. We were privileged to have guides onboard who have extensive knowledge of these areas and wonderful ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Find a cruise

