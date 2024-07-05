A professionally run expedition cruise.
The ship is built to carry it's special expedition boats that allow easy access via the mid level deck then lowered into the sea. From this platform kayaks can also be launched and be a swimming platform.
Cabins are comfortable with excellent beds and ensuite shower rooms. Theu are serviced daily and turned down each evening.
Food is generous and ...
I had a fantastic time!
The crew were all very friendly and supportive. Words cannot express my gratefulness to them. They were easy to communicate with and it was obvious they loved their job and enjoyed being with each other. They supported me to do whatever I wanted on the excursions, and encouraged me to make the best of the trip, even with my mobility issues. They offered support without ...
This was our second cruise with Coral Expeditions. The first cruise in 2023 exceeded all our expectations, so they were already quite high this time. Coral team delivered once again! The cruise was very busy, full to the brim with water activities, captivating cultural experiences, nature encounters, informative lectures. All of them left many lasting impressions. The crew were wonderful, ...
Ship had excellent design and facilities,. Cabins excellent. Pre ordering meals was a great way to reduce food waste. Expeditions and expedition leaders were very good. Meals were average and sometimes not as hot as one would expect particularly at breakfast when bacon was always cool. The major disappointment happened as we departed Darwin Harbour then dropped anchor and remained there 2 full ...
Lovely small ship max 120. No TV but nightly movies, shared tables in the dining room good food with lots of local produce, no room service, excellent crew and service. Very good lectures about destinations and nature.
Expeditions …..you board directly from the ship and are lowered by platform to the sea….so easy! You mainly travel by Xplor, a small vessel with comfy seats and shade. The ship ...
‘Beyond Amazing’ is the only way to describe our Kimberley Coast cruise on the Coral Adventurer from Broome to Darwin.
The off-ship excursions were so well planned as was the complete itinerary. Getting in and out of the Explorer boats was a breeze. Everything about the cruise was nothing short of superb. The crew were excellent, the food was fantastic and the guides and guest presenters were ...
Our trip with Coral expeditions along the Kimberley coast was our first cruise. It was an incredible experience. The highlights were the expeditions on the Explorers and Zodiacs, so we were able to see such remote sites. The rock formations and Indigenous art were stunning. It was breathtaking to see Montgomery reef, the Horizontal falls and King George River. What a thrilling ride in the Zodiac ...
An intimate 10 night Kimberley cruise from Darwin to Broome. The trip, the staff, the food and the experience were faultless. The ship catered for 72 guests so it was not too large. Most travellers were in the retirement age group but access around the ship was not at all difficult. The ship had its own boat that fit all passengers that was lowered and raised from the main deck so no stairs or ...
Having been a travel advisor all my working life, I was careful in choosing which cruise line to travel with in the Kimberley. We chose Coral Expeditions because of their experience in the region, their reputation, the Explorer boats and the opportunity to go on zodiacs. The Coral Geographer was perfect, as it is quite a new ship everything was spotless. The balcony cabin was well designed and ...
It was a fabulous 11 days on board "Coral Discoverer", a beautiful ship, in amongst the awe-inspiring scenery and wildlife of the Kimberly Region of Western Australia.
The experience of the cruise was further enhanced by the enthusiasm and warmth of the entire crew: Bridge, Hotel/Hospitality, Galley, Engineering, Deckhands, our Expedition Leader (Katie), Expedition Assistant (Allan), and the ...