Launched in March 2021, Coral Geographer is one of Coral Expeditions' three purpose-built expedition ships, and is powered by state-of-the-art diesel electrical propulsion and stabilizer systems to enhance passenger comfort.

Public areas include a carpeted dining room with tables seating two to eight people, the Bridge Deck Lounge where lectures and recaps are held, movies are shown and entertainment like quiz or games nights are conducted. The Bridge Deck has an indoor/outdoor bar with alfresco seating, plus there's another dining area and bar on deck seven which is utilized for BBQ's and other special occasions.

Coral Geographer's Deck Plan is Spread Across Five Floors

Passengers have access to five decks with cabins spread over four levels, from deck three to deck six. A central elevator and stairwell connects all five decks midships with the central lobby areas on deck used as art galleries to showcase predominantly Australian indigenous art.

Much of Coral Deck (Deck 3) is taken up with crew areas except for a dozen Coral Deck cabins, (rooms with portholes), plus a medical facility where there's a doctor on 24hr call. The Promenade Deck (Deck 4) is the hub of the ship with the dining room and alfresco deck, Pursers desk and gift shop and Promenade Deck Staterooms.

The Explorer Deck is taken up entirely with Balcony Staterooms along with a well-equipped gym. On the Bridge Deck there's the Lounge and alfresco bar, along with six Balcony Suites between the lift lobby and Bridge. The topmost Vista Deck has the Xplorer Bar, a large open undercover space with seating and a bar.

Passengers with limited mobility will find Coral Geographer offers things like a central lift, wide corridors and of course the step-on boarding of Explorer tenders for ease of movement. The company has a policy that all guests should be able to meet the physical and mental requirements of maritime health and safety without assistance in the event of an emergency.

Cabins on Coral Geographer are Referred to as Staterooms

With 60 cabins for 120 guests, there are four Stateroom category types across four decks on Coral Geographer. Coral Deck, Promenade Deck and Explorer Deck staterooms are similarly sized and fitted out. The main difference is the addition of a glass sliding door onto a balcony on Explorer Deck, windows on Promenade Deck and portholes on Coral Deck.

Balcony Suites on the Bridge Deck are the most expensive and double in size. They come with a sitting area, balcony and spacious marble bathroom with spa tub and picture window.

Food on Coral Geographer is Influenced by Local Cuisine of Destinations Visited

A team of six chefs and galley assistants dish up a daily menu of tasty food choices. All meals are taken in the Dining Room on Deck 4, where guests choose their own seating. Breakfast is buffet style with a good selection of hot and cold food and an option to have eggs cooked to order. Food at lunch and dinner includes three courses with at least two choices for entree and main course. On our South Australian voyage, a region known for producing some of Australia's finest seafood (think Coffin Bay oysters, tuna and abalone), fish was invariably one of the choices. BBQ night is a feature of each voyage and is a buffet style alfresco dinner served at sunset which has a festive, convivial vibe.

What's Included on Coral Geographer (and What's Not)

What's Included on Coral Geographer

All restaurant and dining

Canapes during daily recap

House Beer, wine standard spirits and soft drinks with meals. Premium drinks are avail for purchase

Wi-Fi

Expedition lectures

Landings and shore excursions

Kayaks (offered on selected voyages)

Refillable water bottle to take home

Tips and gratuities

Photos captured by Expedition team (available to download post-cruise)

Post-cruise transfers

Not Included on Coral Geographer