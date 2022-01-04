  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
January 2022 Cruises from California

January 2022 Cruises from California

We found you 28 cruises

Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

17 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

7 Night
Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

14 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Panama CanalDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Carnival Journeys - Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Baja MexicoDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
24 Night
Mexican Riviera & Circle Hawaii CollectorDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
72 Night
World CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jan 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
32 Night
Grand Hawaii & PolynesiaDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

118 Night
118 Night 2022 Viking World HorizonsDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
