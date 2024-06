We chose this cruise because it was only a 7 night cruise, and never having cruised before we weren't sure how long we wanted to be trapped in a a small room!Seven nights wasn't long enough and the room size was perfect, as we spent very little time there.

While it wasn't fun, we managed and we didn't let it to ruin our trip.We wanted a fun experience and that is what we got.

Perhaps, the only other miscue by Princess, was they changed the premium package just before we boarded the ship and didn't provide these extra amenities to those of us that had booked them in the past without knowing of these minor add ons that came later.My wife found the steak at the Crown Grill was not any better than that served in the Concerto Dining Room.

Captain Thoralf Rossler was able to dock in the little town of AssmennHausen Germany to allow the passengers to disembark and stretch our legs and walk along the shore of the Rhine River in thewine growing region.The Captain was able to find non-Viking dock during an unscheduled stoppage of all rail, road traffic, and Rhine river traffic when four WWII live bombs were unearthed in Dooseldorf Germany on Tuesday afternoon around 4PM - midnight.

9 hr. Tour - Mountain View’s of Lucerne in Switzerland followed closely by the Top of Cologne Cathedral by a member of their Preservation Conservancy (2.5 hrs.)

