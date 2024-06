This was our 4th cruise with Viking and we were a little uncertain about doing a Crossing with 6 consecutive days at sea.If we had our choice we would love some sea days and a few more port visits, but this cruise was very relaxing and we would do it again.

His attention to detail, warmth, and dedication to ensuring our comfort made our stay on the Carnival ship truly special.Kudos to the entire team on the Carnival ship for their impeccable service and for making a difference in the lives of many travelers.

The cruise line was over the top in supporting and caring for us.She kept in touch with us until we could meet up, helped me find a hotel, called our son to come and assist us in returning the the United States, and checked in with us the day before the end of the cruise so she could let everyone know how we were doing.

Holland America Oosterdam 31 night cruise: March 5 to April 5, 2024.Curiously, the schedule for the same cruise next March shows the same "Cape Horn Cruising" on the same day next year...

