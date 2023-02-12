I had low expectations going in due to recent reviews, but we wanted a “do over” cruise as our one 5 months ago was terrible.We’ve cruised Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean and this was our first MSC Cruise.

The entertainment was a bit boring for us, and the food was great in MDR(more in Versailles than Acqua),and regular in the Garden buffet.The worst in the buffet was the regular Coffee!

It was so great to know where the rest of our group were at any all times on the ship and to be able to send them messages.They had lots of staff to help move the lines along & our luggage was at our stateroom within one hour of us boarding the ship.

Highly recommend this cruise for adults and teenagers, even in February!The crew, even though only their 2nd cruise together, was totally in sync.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024 .