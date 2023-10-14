Booked a 7 night cruise to the Pacific Islands from Brisbane early in the year and were looking forward to returning to the Pacific Islands in October 2023 but found out on the day of departure that we were going to Cairns due to Cyclone Nola, Bit of disappointment but can't help the weather, First time on Pacific Encounter and must say the ship was great, staff were excellent and very friendly, great service in the bar areas and the food in the pantry was excellent, different choices every day, we were given an onboard credit each for the change of destination at such short notice so that helped, the ship was nice and clean and plenty to do on sea days, we had an outside cabin with a window that I preferred to the inside cabin we had on our last cruise, plenty of room on this ship and would travel on it again,