I asked Front desk what was going on with AC and they said it couldn't keep up so it was either have AC working in cabins or in restaurant it couldn't do both.Later in day after excursion I asked them the result and they said they couldn't find any issues so might just be where we were docked and smell would probably leave when we left port.

Crew 5 stars! The Vista ship itself sadly would only give it 2 or 3 stars at best

After a hot day at the beach it's very nice to shower in a clean room so I'm very happy that this specific service was very well provided to me and my family.As other areas there was also an outdoor basketball court, casino, arcade, discos (clubs), pools/hottubs and main hall of the ship where different events were held during the day and night for example; silent disco night and yoga during the day and so on.

Entertainment in the atrium and squid & anchor was quite poor.The quality and quantity of the food is not as good as it used to be, the quality entertainment is poor.

-Bed was not comfortable -A/C was very hot the last night oddly -The balcony was noticeably bigger than the carnival standard balcony.Took until the 4th night to get it fixed.

