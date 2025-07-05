On five of the nights we sat at a table next to one that had a passenger who wore soiled t-shirts and soiled and ragged jeans.This passenger was one of many similarly dressed.

Good cleaning in the cabins, service in the main restaurant too, but somewhat slow I would especially like to note the good company; we made new friends on the cruise - Arie, Irina, Yakov and Regina.Good food in the main restaurant (lunch and dinner) and in the buffet 4.

The food on the ship was excellent along with the service.Our cabins were slightly outdated but that is expected for a ship built in the late 90s.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024 .