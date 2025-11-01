November 2025 Cruises

November 2025 Cruises

We found you 1,100 cruises

Pride of America
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

2,370 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

1,427 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

1,427 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Bahamas Cruise

851 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Bahamas Cruise

851 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

2,084 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

1,333 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Lyon & Provence

159 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

3 Night
Ensenada Cruise

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,989 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Kobe, Osaka & Tokyo Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Dubai To Singapore Cruise

1,497 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Mexico Cruise

1,989 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

511 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
November 2025 Cruise Reviews

Overall a good time, but service is slipping

We chose this cruise largely due to the great itinerary (Italy, Greece and Malta) and the price (November is low season and prices were good, but more on that later).Messina was the only port we didn’t have an arranged itinerary, so it was nice to walk around on our own.Read More
User Avatar
DCGuy64

Great service and great River cruise

Always wanted to go to Normandy, and had enjoyed our first River cruise (Romantic Danube) I found a good deal with free flights (it was November).Our Viking River cruise was fantastic.Read More
User Avatar
landerslp

Exceeded my expectations!

Weather during crossing was perfect...perfect location.Read More
User Avatar
nollaig

Navigating the Experience on NCL's Viva: A Comprehensive Review

Addressing issues like soot-stained furniture, vegetarian menu options, cabin noise, pool water levels, theater noise, and lounger reservations could significantly enhance the overall cruise experience for passengers.The Theater Experience: The theater, despite its high level of light effects, was marred by excessive noise levels.Read More
User Avatar
nsitt

Related Cruises

Carnival November 2025 Cruises

Carnival November 2025 Cruises

Celebrity November 2025 Cruises

Celebrity November 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line November 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) November 2025 Cruises

Princess November 2025 Cruises

Princess November 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2025 Cruises

Royal Caribbean November 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers November 2025 Cruises

Star Clippers November 2025 Cruises

Costa November 2025 Cruises

Costa November 2025 Cruises

MSC November 2025 Cruises

MSC November 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways November 2025 Cruises

Azamara November 2025 Cruises

Azamara November 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways November 2025 Cruises

Ponant November 2025 Cruises

Ponant November 2025 Cruises

Riviera River November 2025 Cruises

Riviera River November 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean November 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions November 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages November 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises November 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises November 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) November 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.