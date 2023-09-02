Also to remark the exquisite taste in the overall ship, from dining service to room decor it was something very special that took our sight , we had an unforgettable time in Perú visiting the AMazon river.My husband and myself would like to congratulate the crew aboard the ship, they made our trip more enjoyable and we all felt at home delighted food and personalized service.

Viking helped us select the Romantic Danube river cruise as our maiden voyage.Viking handled everything--flights, hotels (we had before and after cruise extensions in Prague and Budapest) and all transports.

The food was great at all locations with the possible exception of evenings at the Grill.The ship is great and exceeded our expectations.

All in all, ok, just not the cruise line for us.Ok, so forgiving the horrible weather (so grey, so bleak, and nasty waves), we give the overall cruise experience a "meh" for just ok.

