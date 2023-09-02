September 2025 Cruises

Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

5 Night
Pacific Coastal Cruise

563 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

11 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

14 Night
South Pacific

2,176 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Regatta
Regatta

10 Night
Tahiti Cruise

437 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

10 Night
Asia - Japan

2,125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Pacific Coastal Cruise

1,239 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Far East Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

2,370 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
11 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,032 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Bermuda Cruise

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Bermuda Cruise

851 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Canada & New England - Other

2,600 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Alaska Southbound Glacier

2,496 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
September 2025 Cruise Reviews

Ok experience but would not repeat

All in all, ok, just not the cruise line for us.Ok, so forgiving the horrible weather (so grey, so bleak, and nasty waves), we give the overall cruise experience a "meh" for just ok.Read More
User Avatar
Morgsmom

It's worth the money

The food was great at all locations with the possible exception of evenings at the Grill.The ship is great and exceeded our expectations.Read More
User Avatar
WLB13

The Danube is a gem!

Viking helped us select the Romantic Danube river cruise as our maiden voyage.Viking handled everything--flights, hotels (we had before and after cruise extensions in Prague and Budapest) and all transports.Read More
User Avatar
MarLin85

Espectacular

Also to remark the exquisite taste in the overall ship, from dining service to room decor it was something very special that took our sight , we had an unforgettable time in Perú visiting the AMazon river.My husband and myself would like to congratulate the crew aboard the ship, they made our trip more enjoyable and we all felt at home delighted food and personalized service.Read More
User Avatar
olgadoumet

