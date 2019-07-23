  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

CroisiEurope Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Cabin 208 on the MS Renoir, September 2021
Miguel Torga docked in Porto
MS Symphonie Lower Deck corridor
MS Symphonie
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
99 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 99 CroisiEurope Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Great tours and food! Exceptional customer service

Review for La Belle de Cadix to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
htrowland
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

]As a female solo traveller, I especially appreciated CroisiEurope's summer special waiving single supplements. I am non-EU national, and very much enjoyed the international clientele . My flight arrived later than the prescribed boarding time, the crew had my cabin ready, and held dinner. Both land side New York office and the onboard crew were very welcoming, and most attention to detail. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Really needs a refurbish

Review for Seine Princesse to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ainhoa
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This riverboat was last refurbished in 2011 and really could do with a new refurbishment. It is looking tired. WiFi is free, but doesn't work most of the time. The cabin had no drawers, only shelves and a couple of very narrow wardrobes. The heating was virtually non-existent, OK when the sun was shining through the window, but the cabin was cold otherwise. Sofas in the public room are leather, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Pleasantly surprised

Review for Beethoven to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
pinkytab
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I have been wanting to cruise the Danube and Rhine rivers so when this reasonably priced 9 day CroisiEurope cruise came up I booked it for me and my husband. This cruise line is not one of the more popular ones so I did not know what to expect. We were pleasantly surprised to find a spacious and very clean cabin on the main deck. The window was so wide offering panoramic views of the passing river ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

CroisiEurope Trans European River Cruise 30 Sept 2019

Review for France to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
toucansuk
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was my first river cruise. It was to visit parts of southern Germany I hadn't visited before. It was also supposed to spend time in Esztergom, Hungary, and plenty of free time in Vienna. Didn't get either of those. Reason: owing to the hot dry summer there was possibly insufficient water in the Danube to complete the tour so we had to rush to get there. But after Hungary it hardly stopped ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

The food is a huge deal breaker. No options and incredibly slow

Review for France to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
AlexandraRuiz
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I will NEVER take another Croisi Europe cruise. I wouldn't even want it for free! The food is a sit down with a set menu and they take forever to serve (sometimes dinner could take 2 hours with over 45 minutes to get the first dish!). With regards, to the food: Zero options. I HATED the food. Every single meal was depressing. It was unhealthy, tasteless, and they kept serving pork over and over. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

The Only Way to Travel the Rivers and Canals of France - Barge Hotel

Review for Raymonde to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Paris_Bum
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This barge hotel cruise on and along the Marne river was absolutely fantastic! It is by far the most relaxing way to travel I've ever experienced. Plenty of on board activities from which to choose during the cruising portion. Interesting daily excursions to learn of the local history, observe a different way of life and take in all that France has to offer. The crew were very attentive and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Great cruise, great value for money

Review for Symphonie to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Tsardeah
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I was travelling with my 90 year old father. It was our second cruise on a Croisieurope ship. The first one was river cruise from Strasbourg on MS Princesse Sissi back in 2007. I have been cruising on Paul Gauguin, Crystal, Azamara and Seabourn lines quite a few times since. For this Vienna to Vienna 8 day cruise we arrived one day prior to the start of the cruise. We stayed 2 days after ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

What a pleasure to cruise on a barge

Review for Deborah to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jcwer
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Summary over a cruise on the Haute Seine and Yonne on a barge. As seasoned cruisers, knowing well all aspects of cruising on seas and rivers, we had no experience about traveling on a barge in a canal. It was also time to overcome this lack. A number of companies offer this kind of cruising on barge with 8 to 16 passengers, however very often at exorbitant prices. Luckily, we discovered that ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

River Douro, July 2019 on the Amalia Rodrigues

Review for Amalia Rodrigues to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
DeniseDallas
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This is our second river cruise with Croisieurope and it was excellent. The ship - the Amalia Rodrigues, is a new ship, only 4 months old when we went on it in July 2019. It is tastefully decorated throughout. We were luckily enough to be upgraded from the main deck to the middle deck, which gave us a floor to ceiling view and an opening patio type door (without a balcony). This was really ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Lack of interesting stops or on board entertainment

Review for Infante Don Henrique to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
P&amp;Ofan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Pros and cons but overall a very pleasant cruise. We would choose Croisieurope again but not the Douro Booking procedure and communication etc was excellent The price was very reasonable and included drinks Check in process was smooth and all the staff were extremely friendly and helpful The boat docked in the middle of nowhere, the only way to get there is a taxi, there is nothing ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Find a cruise

Europe River Cruise Reviews for CroisiEurope Ships
Jeanine Europe River Cruise Reviews
Jeanine Europe River Cruise Reviews
Vivaldi Europe River Cruise Reviews
Camargue Europe River Cruise Reviews
Amalia Rodrigues Europe River Cruise Reviews
Europe Europe River Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.